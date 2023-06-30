WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 06-30-2023 CLICK HERE

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CS-2022-900023.00

SPARKS MEGAN, Plaintiff

V.

POLLARD, TARELL, Defendant

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

TO: Tarell Pollard

Please take notice that a complaint has been filed against you by the Plaintiff in the District Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. 65-CS-2022-900023.00. Please be advised that you must file a written response with the attorney for the Plaintiff at the address below and with the Clerk of the Court, at P. O. Box 548, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you the stated case.

BEN KELLY

Attorney for Plaintiff

0. Box 188

Jackson, Alabama 36545

TEL: (251) 246-4440

Washington County News June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2023

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-900042.00

ANTHONY WOODS, et. al., Plaintiffs

VS

MOBASHAR T. MALIK; A.R.GRIMES; WAYNE B. GRIMES; TIMOTHY R. GRIMES, and TIFFANY S. GRIMES, Defendants

NOTICE OF FILING OF AN ACTION REQUESTING A SALE FOR DIVISION

Mobashar T. Malik, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Plaintiffs’ Petition requesting a sale for division of the NW¼ of the SE¼ of Section 23, in Township 3 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, being 40 acres of land, more or less. You are required to answer the petition by not later than the 7th day of August, 2023, or thereafter a Judgment by Default may be rendered against you in Case No. CV-2023-900042.00 in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama.

Done this 7th day of June, 2023.

VALERIE KNAPP, Circuit Clerk

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Plaintiffs

O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News June 16, 23, 30 and July 7, 2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JOSHUA R WILLIAMS AND JESSICA WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as nominee for First State Bank, on the 15th day of July, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, on July 15, 2016, in Deed/Mortgage Book 491, Page 296, Washington County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on July 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH RANGE 3 WEST

SECTION 29:

PARCEL 1: LOT #8 OF DEERFIELD SUBDIVISION EAST, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN PLAT BOOK 5 AT PAGE 39.

PARCEL 2: THE W 1/2 OF THE LOT #7 OF DEERFIELD SUBDIVISION EAST, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN PLAT BOOK 5 AT PAGE 39.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 82 BRANCH DR, CHATOM, AL 36518.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. CBN-19-03283-27

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Washington County News 06/30/2023, 07/07/2023, 07/14/2023

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-030

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

TEDDY E. WILLIAMS, deceased,

Notice of Appointment of Executrix

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of June, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ELSIE ANN WILLIAMS

Executrix of the Estate of Teddy E. Williams. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News June 30 and July 7, 14, 2023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-032

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOE W. STEWART, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that a Petition for Summary Distribution of a Small Estate has been filed in the above referenced matter on the on the 23rd day of June, 2023 by the Petitioner, Melinda Crager.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MELINDA CRAGER, Petitioner

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Petitioner

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Telephone: (251) 847-2237

ett@tokh.com

Washington County News June 30, and July 7, 14, 2023