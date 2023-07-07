WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 07-07-2023 CLICK HERE

BIDS

Notice to Contractors Federal Aid

Project No. STPNU-6522(250)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on July 28, 2023 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Resurfacing and Traffic Stripe on CR-35 (John Johnston Road) from the junction of CR-4 to the junction of Rivers Road southwest of McIntosh. Length 5.308 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Thirty-five (35) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $5.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,601,056 To $1,956,847 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

Washington County News July 7, 14, 21, 2023

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2023-900042.00

ANTHONY WOODS, et. al., Plaintiffs

VS

MOBASHAR T. MALIK; A.R.GRIMES; WAYNE B. GRIMES; TIMOTHY R. GRIMES, and TIFFANY S. GRIMES, Defendants

NOTICE OF FILING OF AN ACTION REQUESTING A SALE FOR DIVISION

Mobashar T. Malik, whose whereabouts is unknown, must answer Plaintiffs’ Petition requesting a sale for division of the NW¼ of the SE¼ of Section 23, in Township 3 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, being 40 acres of land, more or less. You are required to answer the petition by not later than the 7th day of August, 2023, or thereafter a Judgment by Default may be rendered against you in Case No. CV-2023-900042.00 in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama.

Done this 7th day of June, 2023.

VALERIE KNAPP, Circuit Clerk

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Plaintiffs

O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News June 16, 23, 30 and July 7, 2023

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JOSHUA R WILLIAMS AND JESSICA WILLIAMS HUSBAND AND WIFE to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as mortgagee, as nominee for First State Bank, on the 15th day of July, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, on July 15, 2016, in Deed/Mortgage Book 491, Page 296, Washington County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on July 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

TOWNSHIP 6 NORTH RANGE 3 WEST

SECTION 29:

PARCEL 1: LOT #8 OF DEERFIELD SUBDIVISION EAST, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN PLAT BOOK 5 AT PAGE 39.

PARCEL 2: THE W 1/2 OF THE LOT #7 OF DEERFIELD SUBDIVISION EAST, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA, IN PLAT BOOK 5 AT PAGE 39.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 82 BRANCH DR, CHATOM, AL 36518.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

CITIZENS BANK NA f/k/a RBS CITIZENS NA, Mortgagee/Transferee

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee

11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. CBN-19-03283-27

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Washington County News 06/30/2023, 07/07/2023, 07/14/2023

Adoption

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: AD23-004

In the Matter of the Adoption Petition of

PAMELA BROWDER and ROY LEE BROWDER, JR.

Petitioners and Next Friend of the Minor Child

V.

MEGAN LEIGH BROWDER, Respondent and Mother of the Minor Child named herein.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

NOTICE TO:

Megan Leigh Browder

Address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Pamela Browder and Roy Lee Browder, Jr., Petitioners. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for the Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

DONE this the 3rd day of July, 2023.

Spencer B. Walker Spencer B. Walker

Attorney at Law, LLC

Attorneys for Petitioners

Post Office Box 280

Grove Hill, Alabama 36451

(251) 275-1217

spencewalker04@gmail.com

Washington County News July 7, 14, 21, 28, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-035

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

EDWINA A. FOSTER, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Edwina A. Foster, deceased, having been granted to Carla Foster Tate on the 30th day of June, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News July 7, 14, 21, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-030

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

TEDDY E. WILLIAMS, deceased,

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of June, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ELSIE ANN WILLIAMS

Executrix of the Estate of Teddy E. Williams. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News June 30 and July 7, 14, 2023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-032

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOE W. STEWART, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that a Petition for Summary Distribution of a Small Estate has been filed in the above referenced matter on the on the 23rd day of June, 2023 by the Petitioner, Melinda Crager.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MELINDA CRAGER, Petitioner

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Petitioner

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Telephone: (251) 847-2237

Facsimile: (251) 847-3115

ett@tokh.com

Washington County News June 30, and July 7, 14, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING

To Whom It May Concern

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Department of Finance of the State of Alabama in the Office of the Legal Advisor to the Director of Finance in the State Capitol, City of Montgomery, Alabama, at 11:00 a.m. on the 22nd day of August, 2023, to determine whether consent should be given to Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation to issue Notes in an aggregate amount not to exceed Twenty-Five Million and No/100s ($25,000,000.00) Dollars.

The proceeds of these loans will be used to finance the repairs and make restoration of the distribution lines and other distribution equipment that may be damaged as a result of a natural catastrophe, to retire capital credits, or for other corporate purposes, in the counties of Choctaw, Clarke, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Washington, and Wilcox.

Any person having an interest in these matters may attend the hearing and be heard on the question of whether the issuance of said notes and evidence of indebtedness serves some public need and is in the public interest.

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

BILL POOLE, Director of Finance

Washington County News July 7, 2023

PUBLIC MEETING

The Town of Chatom has applied for financial assistance through USDA Rural Development to Purchase a police vehicle through the Community Facility Loan and Grant Program for the Chatom community. A public meeting will be held on July 17_2023 at 5:45 pm, at the Chatom Community Center, 233 Dixie Youth Drive, Chatom, AL 36518 to discuss this project. All interested parties are invited to attend.

Washington County News July 14, 2023