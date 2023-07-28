WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 07-26-2023 CLICK HERE
Divorce
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. DR-2023-900044.00
NOBLE REED, JR, Plaintiff
VS
VANESSA LACETTA WRIGHT, Defendant
NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION
TO: VANESSA LACETTA WRIGHT
Take note that a petition for divorce has been filed against you by Noble Reed, Jr., in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. 65-DR-2023-900044.00. Be advised that you must file a written response with the Attorney for the Plaintiff at the address below, and with the Clerk of the Court, at P. O. Box 548, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible, but no later than the 18th day of September, 2023, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you in this case.
VALERIE B. KNAPP, Circuit Clerk
HAROLD L. ODOM
Attorney for Plaintiff
- O. Box 1087
Chatom, Alabama 36518
TEL: (251) 847-2904
Washington County News July 28 and August 4, 11, 18, 2023
Adoption
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO.: AD23-004
In the Matter of the Adoption Petition of
PAMELA BROWDER and ROY LEE BROWDER, JR.
Petitioners and Next Friend of the Minor Child
V.
MEGAN LEIGH BROWDER, Respondent and Mother of the Minor Child named herein.
NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS
NOTICE TO:
Megan Leigh Browder
Address unknown
Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Pamela Browder and Roy Lee Browder, Jr., Petitioners, and that the 5th day of September, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the Washington County Courthouse in Chatom, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for the Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.
DONE this the 6th day of July, 2023.
Spencer B. Walker Spencer B. Walker
Attorney at Law, LLC
Attorneys for Petitioners
Post Office Box 280
Grove Hill, Alabama 36451
(251) 275-1217
spencewalker04@gmail.com
Washington County News July 7, 14, 21, 28, 2023
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO. PC23-031
IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE C. HENSON, deceased
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX
Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of July, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
ALICIA HENSON JONES Executrix of the Estate of Alice C. Henson, Deceased
- TATUM TURNER
Attorney for Executrix
- O. Drawer 1389
Chatom, AL 36518
(251) 847-2237
Washington County News July 21, 28, and August 4, 2023