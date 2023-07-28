WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 07-26-2023 CLICK HERE

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. DR-2023-900044.00

NOBLE REED, JR, Plaintiff

VS

VANESSA LACETTA WRIGHT, Defendant

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

TO: VANESSA LACETTA WRIGHT

Take note that a petition for divorce has been filed against you by Noble Reed, Jr., in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. 65-DR-2023-900044.00. Be advised that you must file a written response with the Attorney for the Plaintiff at the address below, and with the Clerk of the Court, at P. O. Box 548, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible, but no later than the 18th day of September, 2023, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you in this case.

VALERIE B. KNAPP, Circuit Clerk

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Plaintiff

O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

TEL: (251) 847-2904

Washington County News July 28 and August 4, 11, 18, 2023

Adoption

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: AD23-004

In the Matter of the Adoption Petition of

PAMELA BROWDER and ROY LEE BROWDER, JR.

Petitioners and Next Friend of the Minor Child

V.

MEGAN LEIGH BROWDER, Respondent and Mother of the Minor Child named herein.

NOTICE OF ADOPTION PROCEEDINGS

NOTICE TO:

Megan Leigh Browder

Address unknown

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption in the above-styled matter has been filed in said Court by Pamela Browder and Roy Lee Browder, Jr., Petitioners, and that the 5th day of September, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. has been set for hearing on the same at the Washington County Courthouse in Chatom, Alabama. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days hereof with counsel for the Petitioners, whose name and address are as shown below, and with the Clerk of the said Probate Court.

DONE this the 6th day of July, 2023.

Spencer B. Walker Spencer B. Walker

Attorney at Law, LLC

Attorneys for Petitioners

Post Office Box 280

Grove Hill, Alabama 36451

(251) 275-1217

spencewalker04@gmail.com

Washington County News July 7, 14, 21, 28, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-031

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE C. HENSON, deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of July, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ALICIA HENSON JONES Executrix of the Estate of Alice C. Henson, Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News July 21, 28, and August 4, 2023