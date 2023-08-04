WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 08-04-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

RE-ROOFING THE WASHINGTON COUNTY HOSPITAL & NURSING HOME

CHATOM, ALABAMA

Pre-qualification proposals will be received via email at klee@roof-asset.com until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) CST, Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Requirements for Pre-Qualification: All potential bidders shall contact Roof Asset Management, Inc. at klee@roof-asset.com to receive the criteria to be used for the pre-qualification of this project (AIA Document A305 and Questionnaire).

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference with pre-qualified contractors shall be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Please check in at the front entrance of the facility. Bid documents and drawings will be distributed via email / pdf following the mandatory pre-bid meeting.

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by the Owner until 2:00 p.m. CST, Thursday, September 7, 2023, then opened and read aloud at 14600 St. Stephens Avenue, Chatom, Alabama 36518.

The scope of work involves furnishing all labor, materials, services, and equipment required to perform re-roofing services at the Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home located at 14600 St. Stephens Avenue, Chatom, Alabama 36518 in accordance with the drawings and specifications.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and waive technicalities. Contract shall not be binding upon either party or considered closed until authorized by the Owner’s Representative.

The successful bidder is required to carry Workmen’s Compensation Insurance and Public Liability Insurance, and if a subcontractor is employed, Contractor’s Contingent Liability Insurance.

Bidders are required to file with bid a certified check or bid bond through a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama; either form made payable to the Owner for an amount not less than 5% of the estimated cost or of the contractor’s bid, but in no event more than $50,000.00.

Bidders are hereby notified that all provisions of Section 80, Act No. 571 Regular Session of June 19, 1959, approved November 19, 1959, entitled “An Act to Regulate the Licensing of General Contractors” shall be strictly observed. It is necessary for persons submitting bids for work involving $50,000.00 or more to show satisfactory evidence of license as a general contractor.

A bond in a reliable surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama must be given by the successful bidder, such bond to be for the sum of 100% of the contract price conditioned for the prompt and faithful performance of contract terms and a surety bond in the amount equal to 50% of the contract prices as security for the payment for all persons performing labor and furnishing materials in connection with the contract.

In compliance with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, § 31-13-1 et seq. of Code of Alabama 1975 (Act No. 2011-535), all bidders are required to submit an E-Verify Affidavit stating they are enrolled in the E-Verify Program with their Bid Proposals.

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. DR-2023-900044.00

NOBLE REED, JR, Plaintiff

VS

VANESSA LACETTA WRIGHT, Defendant

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

TO: VANESSA LACETTA WRIGHT

Take note that a petition for divorce has been filed against you by Noble Reed, Jr., in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. 65-DR-2023-900044.00. Be advised that you must file a written response with the Attorney for the Plaintiff at the address below, and with the Clerk of the Court, at P. O. Box 548, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible, but no later than the 18th day of September, 2023, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you in this case.

VALERIE B. KNAPP, Circuit Clerk

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Plaintiff

O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

TEL: (251) 847-2904

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James O. Jenkins and Stephanie Jenkins to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, dated May 17, 2021 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Book 527, Page 633. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Home Point Financial Corporation. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Home Point Financial Corporation, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Washington County, Alabama on September 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 3 WEST, WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 591 Mt Carmel Rd Millry AL 36558 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** Home Point Financial Corporation, Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 23-007146 A-4792194

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 12, 2003 by Mary E. Stagner a/k/a Eileen Reid Stagner a/k/a Mary Eileen Stagner and Jerry E. Stagner, wife and husband, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., and recorded in Mortgage Book 308 at Page 225 on March 21, 2003, and modified in and corrected by affidavit recorded July 21, 2023 in Book 604 Page 168, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3 as reflected by instrument recorded in Misc Book 203, Page 149 and 207, 180 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 14, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel I: Beginning at the Southwest corner of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 210 feet to the true point of beginning; thence run East 210 feet to a point; thence run North 210 feet to a point; thence run West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 210 feet back to the point of beginning; containing 1 acre, more or less. Less and except any road right-of-ways existing of record.

Parcel II: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the South Half of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West 355.41 feet to a point, said point being the Point of Beginning of the herein described parcel of land; thence continue South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West for 100 feet to a point; thence run South 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds East for 292.49 feet to a point; thence run North 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds East for 100 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds West , 292.49 feet back to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.68 acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 664 Wilmer Reid Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 21-020392

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-031

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ALICE C. HENSON, deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 11th day of July, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ALICIA HENSON JONES Executrix of the Estate of Alice C. Henson, Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

PUBLIC NOTICE

ATTENTION: STUDENTS OF THE

WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC

SCHOOL SYSTEM

The Washington County Public School System adheres to federal and state laws and regulations regarding student records and the release of student information. Select information may be released upon request under certain conditions: School districts are permitted by federal statute to release “directory information” on all students. Directory information includes a student’s name, address, telephone number, date and place of birth, major field of study, participation in officially recognized activities and sports, weight and height of members of athletic teams, dates of attendance, degrees and awards received, and the most recent previous educational agency or institution attended by the student. In addition, federal laws require the Washington County Public School System to provide military recruiters, upon request, with names, addresses and telephone listings of students – unless parents have advised the school system that they do not want their student’s information disclosed without their prior written consent. Parents or guardians who do not want the Washington County Public School System to disclose directory information from their child’s education records, or provide information to military recruiters, must make such requests in writing as soon as possible, but no later than September 8, 2023, or within thirty days of the student’s admission if the student is admitted after the beginning of the school year. This written request should be sent to the following address:

Jeffrey W. Ford, District Technology Coordinator

Washington County Board of Education

O. Box 1359

Chatom, AL 36518

public notice

The School Safety and Discipline Report for the 2022-2023 Academic Session is now available for review on the Washington County Board of Education website, http://www.wcbek12.org. You may also contact Jeff Ford at 251.847.2401 ext. 126, or come by our office at 229 Granade Avenue to obtain a copy of the report

