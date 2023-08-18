WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 08-18-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

ADVERTISEMENT BIDS

RE-ROOFING MCINTOSH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL KITCHEN

AND MILLRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CLASSROOM BUILDING

FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 23-254

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Thursday, September 7, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference shall be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 @ 9:00 AM Central Time, starting at McIntosh Elementary and proceeding to the other school.

All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, SubContractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News August 18, 25, and September 1, 2023

Sealed Bids will be received by the Washington County Commission at 45 Court Street, Chatom AL 36518 or mailed to P.O. Box 146, Chatom, AL 36518 until 10:00 A.M. Monday September 11, 2023, and will be publicly opened at the scheduled County Commission meeting for general specifications for scanning, indexing and exporting of deeds and mortgage tax. Specs can be picked up in the Washington County Commission Office. If you have any questions, please call 251-847-2208.

Washington County News August 18, 25 and September 1, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

RE-ROOFING THE WASHINGTON COUNTY HOSPITAL & NURSING HOME

CHATOM, ALABAMA

Pre-qualification proposals will be received via email at klee@roof-asset.com until 12:00 p.m. (Noon) CST, Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Requirements for Pre-Qualification: All potential bidders shall contact Roof Asset Management, Inc. at klee@roof-asset.com to receive the criteria to be used for the pre-qualification of this project (AIA Document A305 and Questionnaire).

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference with pre-qualified contractors shall be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Please check in at the front entrance of the facility. Bid documents and drawings will be distributed via email / pdf following the mandatory pre-bid meeting.

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by the Owner until 2:00 p.m. CST, Thursday, September 7, 2023, then opened and read aloud at 14600 St. Stephens Avenue, Chatom, Alabama 36518.

The scope of work involves furnishing all labor, materials, services, and equipment required to perform re-roofing services at the Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home located at 14600 St. Stephens Avenue, Chatom, Alabama 36518 in accordance with the drawings and specifications.

The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and waive technicalities. Contract shall not be binding upon either party or considered closed until authorized by the Owner’s Representative.

The successful bidder is required to carry Workmen’s Compensation Insurance and Public Liability Insurance, and if a subcontractor is employed, Contractor’s Contingent Liability Insurance.

Bidders are required to file with bid a certified check or bid bond through a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama; either form made payable to the Owner for an amount not less than 5% of the estimated cost or of the contractor’s bid, but in no event more than $50,000.00.

Bidders are hereby notified that all provisions of Section 80, Act No. 571 Regular Session of June 19, 1959, approved November 19, 1959, entitled “An Act to Regulate the Licensing of General Contractors” shall be strictly observed. It is necessary for persons submitting bids for work involving $50,000.00 or more to show satisfactory evidence of license as a general contractor.

A bond in a reliable surety company authorized to do business in the State of Alabama must be given by the successful bidder, such bond to be for the sum of 100% of the contract price conditioned for the prompt and faithful performance of contract terms and a surety bond in the amount equal to 50% of the contract prices as security for the payment for all persons performing labor and furnishing materials in connection with the contract.

In compliance with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, § 31-13-1 et seq. of Code of Alabama 1975 (Act No. 2011-535), all bidders are required to submit an E-Verify Affidavit stating they are enrolled in the E-Verify Program with their Bid Proposals.

Washington County News August 4, 11, 18, 2023

Divorce

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. DR-2023-900044.00

NOBLE REED, JR, Plaintiff

VS

VANESSA LACETTA WRIGHT, Defendant

NOTICE OF DIVORCE ACTION

TO: VANESSA LACETTA WRIGHT

Take note that a petition for divorce has been filed against you by Noble Reed, Jr., in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, in Case No. 65-DR-2023-900044.00. Be advised that you must file a written response with the Attorney for the Plaintiff at the address below, and with the Clerk of the Court, at P. O. Box 548, Chatom, Alabama 36518, as soon as possible, but no later than the 18th day of September, 2023, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against you in this case.

VALERIE B. KNAPP, Circuit Clerk

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Plaintiff

O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

TEL: (251) 847-2904

Washington County News July 28 and August 4, 11, 18, 2023

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-23-900029

FRANK DICKEY, Plaintiff

v.

PINE BELT LUMBER, LLC, PATRICK M. REICHLEY, NORRIS M. THORNTON and TRACY P. TURNER, Defendants

And

PINE BELT WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC, and BANCORPSOUTH BANK (A DIVISION OF CADENCE BANK), Nominal Defendants.

NOTICE

Notice to Defendant, PATRICK M. REICHLEY, of the Complaint filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, in the case entitled FRANK DICKEY v. PINE BELT LUMBER, LLC, PATRICK M. REICHLEY, NORRIS M. THORNTON and TRACY P. TURNER, Defendants, Civil Action No. CV-23-900029.

Notice is hereby given that, in the above entitled cause on the 12th day of April, 2023, FRANK DICKEY filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, a Complaint against the above named Defendant, PATRICK M. REICHLEY for injuries to Plaintiff as the result of breach of contract, bad faith, unjust enrichment and fraud.

Witness my hand this the 2nd day of August, 2023

Valerie Knapp

Clerk of Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama

Joseph C. McCorquodale, Ill

McCorquodale Law Firm

Attorney for Plaintiff

Post Office Drawer 1137

Jackson, Alabama 36545

Washington County News August 11, 18, 25, and September 1, 2023

CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-23-900029

FRANK DICKEY, Plaintiff

v.

PINE BELT LUMBER, LLC,

TRACY P. TURNER, NORRIS M. THORNTON and TRACY P. TURNER, Defendants,

and

PINE BELT WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC, and BANCORPSOUTH BANK (A DIVISION OF CADENCE BANK), Nominal Defendants.

NOTICE

Notice to Defendant, TRACY P. TURNER, of the Complaint filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, in the case entitled FRANK DICKEY v. PINE BELT LUMBER, LLC, TRACY P. TURNER, NORRIS M. THORNTON and TRACY P. TURNER, Defendants, Civil Action No. CV-23-900029.

Notice is hereby given that, in the above entitled cause on the 12th day of April, 2023, FRANK DICKEY filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, a Complaint against the above named Defendant, TRACY P. TURNER for injuries to Plaintiff as the result of breach of contract, bad faith, unjust enrichment and fraud.

Witness my hand this the 3rd day of August, 2023.

Valerie Knapp

Clerk of Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama

Joseph C. McCorquodale, III

McCorquodale Law Firm

Attorney for Plaintiff

Post Office Drawer 1137

Jackson, Alabama 36545

Washington County News August 11, 18, 25, and September 1, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICES

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by June F. Smith, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Premier Mortgage Funding, A Corporation, on October 12, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 373 Page 252; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2007-BR1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BR1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, described as follows: A part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 4 North, Range 1 West, known as Lot 6, Beginning at a point 2247.23 feet North and 341 feet West of the Southeast corner of said Section 36, said point of beginning being the Southeast corner of said Lot 6, from said point of beginning running West 150 feet to a point; thence, running North 100 feet to a point; thence running East 150 feet to the West side of a roadway, thence running South along West side of said roadway 100 feet to the point of beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 139 Daugherty Ave , McIntosh, AL 36553. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2007-BR1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BR1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04347

Washington County News 08/18/2023, 08/25/2023, 09/01/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Hank P Sullivan And Chasity Byrd Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bank2, its successors and assigns dated February 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on March 3, 2006, in Book 364, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 207, Page 790 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of September, 2023 the following property, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA; RUN THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST FOR 210.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; RUN THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 7 SECONDS WEST FOR 285.0 FEET; RUN THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST FOR 860.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 0 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 7 SECONDS EAST FOR 285.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST FOR 860.0 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TOGETHER WITH A 20 FOOT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY TO-WIT; COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST; RUN THENCE EAST ALONG THE QUARTER LINE FOR 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTINUE THENCE EAST FOR 20 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH APPROXIMATELY 190 FEET TO THE NORTH MARGIN OF TOPTON ROAD; RUN THENCE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY, FOR APPROXIMATELY 20 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS DUE SOUTH OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; RUN THENCE NORTH APPROXIMATELY 185 FEET BACK TO SAID POINT OF BEGINNING.

Said property is commonly known as 1551 Topton Road, Mcintosh, AL 36558.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03114AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Washington County News 08/18/2023,08/25/2023,09/01/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by James O. Jenkins and Stephanie Jenkins to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Home Point Financial Corporation, dated May 17, 2021 said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Book 527, Page 633. Said mortgage was subsequently sold, assigned and transferred to Home Point Financial Corporation. Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Home Point Financial Corporation, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Washington County, Alabama on September 8, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following describe real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (W 1/2 OF SW 1/4 OF SE 1/4) OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 8 NORTH, RANGE 3 WEST, WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA. Property Street Address for Informational Purposes: 591 Mt Carmel Rd Millry AL 36558 Said property will be sold “AS IS”. NO REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, IS MADE AS TO THE TITLE OF SAID PROPERTY. Said property is subject to any title deficiencies including but not limited to: any outstanding ad valorem taxes – including taxes which are a lien but not yet due and payable, federal tax liens any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. The highest bidder must tender the total amount of the winning bid in certified funds at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand the rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in said Mortgage and by Alabama law. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. **This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained may be used for that purpose.** Home Point Financial Corporation, Mortgagee or Transferee Jonathan Smothers, Esq ALAW One Independence Plaza, Suite 416 Birmingham, AL 35209 Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 23-007146 A-4792194

Washington County News 08/04/2023, 08/11/2023, 08/18/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 12, 2003 by Mary E. Stagner a/k/a Eileen Reid Stagner a/k/a Mary Eileen Stagner and Jerry E. Stagner, wife and husband, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., and recorded in Mortgage Book 308 at Page 225 on March 21, 2003, and modified in and corrected by affidavit recorded July 21, 2023 in Book 604 Page 168, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred or assigned to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3 as reflected by instrument recorded in Misc Book 203, Page 149 and 207, 180 of the same Office. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on September 14, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel I: Beginning at the Southwest corner of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 210 feet to the true point of beginning; thence run East 210 feet to a point; thence run North 210 feet to a point; thence run West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 210 feet back to the point of beginning; containing 1 acre, more or less. Less and except any road right-of-ways existing of record.

Parcel II: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the South Half of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West 355.41 feet to a point, said point being the Point of Beginning of the herein described parcel of land; thence continue South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West for 100 feet to a point; thence run South 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds East for 292.49 feet to a point; thence run North 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds East for 100 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds West , 292.49 feet back to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.68 acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 664 Wilmer Reid Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

704-333-8107/ 21-020392

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News August 4, 11, 18, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-048

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

WILLIAM WENDELL KIRKLAND, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of William Wendell Kirkland, deceased, having been granted to Jean C. Kirkland, on the 9th day of August, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTRIX

O. BOX 1087

CHATOM, ALABAMA 36518

Washington County News August 18, 25 and September 1, 2023

Completion Notice

Notice is hereby given that Equix Energy Services, LLC 32410 Blue Star Hwy., Midway, FL 32343 has completed all work on the Natural Gas Metering & Regulating Station for Linde and Mainline Casing Remediations. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor, the General Manager of the Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District; P O Box 608; Jackson, Alabama 36545.

Washington County News August 18, 25 and September 1, 8, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

MOBILE COMMUNITY ACTION, INC.

REQUEST FOR ENERGY AUDIT ASSESSOR

Mobile Community Action, Inc. Weatherization Program is soliciting qualified Weatherization Assessors to submit proposal to perform Energy Audit Assessment for homes in Mobile & Washington Counties.

Proposals will be received at the front desk of Mobile Community Action until Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. or by email to lemanuel@mcamobile.org.

Applicants must provide the following: current/valid driving license, Certificate of Liability Insurance, Worker’s Compensation, proof of Energy Auditor’s training and software training. Applicants is responsible for all Energy Audit Equipment needed to performance the home assessments.

Mobile Community Action is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Tracy Rhode at 251-331-3727 or email trhodes@mcamobile.org

Washington County News August 18. 2023