WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 09-01-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

The Town of McIntosh is accepting bids for the following vehicles. All reasonable bids will be considered, we reserve the right to reject any unreasonable bid. Sealed bids must be delivered to McIntosh Townhall, P.O. Box 385, McIntosh, AL 36553, by noon on September 11th; bids will be opened September 12, 2023 at 6 p.m.

Ford Truck F-150 – white 1993, vin#1FTEX14N5PKB58975, mileage unknown. Reverse needs to be replaced.

Chevy Tahoe C15 – black 2013, vin# 1GNLC2E01DR260067, mileage 138560. Air Conditioner works but doesn’t get real cold.

Dodge Charger – white 2012, vin# 2C3CDXAT4CH255810, mileage 123019. Motor Blown.

Hummv E2024 (Military vehicle) 2004, vin#042454

Washington County News September 1, 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT BIDS

RE-ROOFING MCINTOSH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL KITCHEN

AND MILLRY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CLASSROOM BUILDING

FOR WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 23-254

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Thursday, September 7, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference shall be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 @ 9:00 AM Central Time, starting at McIntosh Elementary and proceeding to the other school.

All General Contractors bidding this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, SubContractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News August 18, 25, and September 1, 2023

Sealed Bids will be received by the Washington County Commission at 45 Court Street, Chatom AL 36518 or mailed to P.O. Box 146, Chatom, AL 36518 until 10:00 A.M. Monday September 11, 2023, and will be publicly opened at the scheduled County Commission meeting for general specifications for scanning, indexing and exporting of deeds and mortgage tax. Specs can be picked up in the Washington County Commission Office. If you have any questions, please call 251-847-2208.

Washington County News August 18, 25 and September 1, 2023

Complaint

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-23-900029

FRANK DICKEY, Plaintiff

v.

PINE BELT LUMBER, LLC, PATRICK M. REICHLEY, NORRIS M. THORNTON and TRACY P. TURNER, Defendants

And

PINE BELT WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC, and BANCORPSOUTH BANK (A DIVISION OF CADENCE BANK), Nominal Defendants.

NOTICE

Notice to Defendant, PATRICK M. REICHLEY, of the Complaint filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, in the case entitled FRANK DICKEY v. PINE BELT LUMBER, LLC, PATRICK M. REICHLEY, NORRIS M. THORNTON and TRACY P. TURNER, Defendants, Civil Action No. CV-23-900029.

Notice is hereby given that, in the above entitled cause on the 12th day of April, 2023, FRANK DICKEY filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, a Complaint against the above named Defendant, PATRICK M. REICHLEY for injuries to Plaintiff as the result of breach of contract, bad faith, unjust enrichment and fraud.

Witness my hand this the 2nd day of August, 2023

Valerie Knapp

Clerk of Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama

Joseph C. McCorquodale, Ill

McCorquodale Law Firm

Attorney for Plaintiff

Post Office Drawer 1137

Jackson, Alabama 36545

Washington County News August 11, 18, 25, and September 1, 2023

CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL ACTION NO. CV-23-900029

FRANK DICKEY, Plaintiff

v.

PINE BELT LUMBER, LLC,

TRACY P. TURNER, NORRIS M. THORNTON and TRACY P. TURNER, Defendants,

and

PINE BELT WOOD PRODUCTS, LLC, and BANCORPSOUTH BANK (A DIVISION OF CADENCE BANK), Nominal Defendants.

NOTICE

Notice to Defendant, TRACY P. TURNER, of the Complaint filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, in the case entitled FRANK DICKEY v. PINE BELT LUMBER, LLC, TRACY P. TURNER, NORRIS M. THORNTON and TRACY P. TURNER, Defendants, Civil Action No. CV-23-900029.

Notice is hereby given that, in the above entitled cause on the 12th day of April, 2023, FRANK DICKEY filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, a Complaint against the above named Defendant, TRACY P. TURNER for injuries to Plaintiff as the result of breach of contract, bad faith, unjust enrichment and fraud.

Witness my hand this the 3rd day of August, 2023.

Valerie Knapp

Clerk of Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama

Joseph C. McCorquodale, III

McCorquodale Law Firm

Attorney for Plaintiff

Post Office Drawer 1137

Jackson, Alabama 36545

Washington County News August 11, 18, 25, and September 1, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Albertha J. Roberts, Mortgagor(s), to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, Mortgagee, on May 6, 2008, said mortgage being recorded on May 8, 2008 in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama in Book 401, Page 55, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on September 20, 2023 the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Part 3A of The Estate Division of The Lawrence Roberts Heir Property in the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 2, Township 3 North, Range 1 West, Washington County, Alabama, as per plat of Surveyor Gregory Allen Stirm, filed in Plat Book 6, at Page 31 in the Office of The Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and containing 1.01 acres, more or less.

Subject to oil, gas and mineral lease as recorded in Book 52, Page 550.

Subject to all restrictions, reservations, rights, easements, rights-of-way, provisions, covenants, terms, conditions and building set back lines of record.

Address: 158 Louella Rd; McIntosh, AL. 36558 Tax Map or Parcel ID No. 65-37-01-02-0-000-020.000

Subject property is located in Washington County

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Albertha J. Roberts

MARK A. BAKER, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2023-00292

Washington County News August 25, and September 1, 8, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by June F. Smith, a single woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Premier Mortgage Funding, A Corporation, on October 12, 2006, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 373 Page 252; the undersigned Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2007-BR1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BR1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on September 20, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 6, described as follows: A part of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 4 North, Range 1 West, known as Lot 6, Beginning at a point 2247.23 feet North and 341 feet West of the Southeast corner of said Section 36, said point of beginning being the Southeast corner of said Lot 6, from said point of beginning running West 150 feet to a point; thence, running North 100 feet to a point; thence running East 150 feet to the West side of a roadway, thence running South along West side of said roadway 100 feet to the point of beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 139 Daugherty Ave , McIntosh, AL 36553. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Securitized Asset Backed Receivables LLC Trust 2007-BR1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-BR1, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-04347

Washington County News 08/18/2023, 08/25/2023, 09/01/2023

NOTICE OF

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Hank P Sullivan And Chasity Byrd Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Bank2, its successors and assigns dated February 24, 2006; said mortgage being recorded on March 3, 2006, in Book 364, Page 6 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 207, Page 790 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLCunder and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 18th day of September, 2023 the following property, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA; RUN THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST FOR 210.0 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; RUN THENCE NORTH 0 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 7 SECONDS WEST FOR 285.0 FEET; RUN THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST FOR 860.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 0 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 7 SECONDS EAST FOR 285.0 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 41 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST FOR 860.0 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TOGETHER WITH A 20 FOOT EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY TO-WIT; COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST; RUN THENCE EAST ALONG THE QUARTER LINE FOR 210 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; CONTINUE THENCE EAST FOR 20 FEET; RUN THENCE SOUTH APPROXIMATELY 190 FEET TO THE NORTH MARGIN OF TOPTON ROAD; RUN THENCE IN A NORTHWESTERLY DIRECTION, ALONG THE NORTH MARGIN OF SAID HIGHWAY, FOR APPROXIMATELY 20 FEET TO A POINT WHICH IS DUE SOUTH OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; RUN THENCE NORTH APPROXIMATELY 185 FEET BACK TO SAID POINT OF BEGINNING.

Said property is commonly known as 1551 Topton Road, Mcintosh, AL 36558.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC

Two North Twentieth

2 20th Street North, Suite 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-03114AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

Washington County News 08/18/2023,08/25/2023,09/01/2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-048

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

WILLIAM WENDELL KIRKLAND, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of William Wendell Kirkland, deceased, having been granted to Jean C. Kirkland, on the 9th day of August, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

ATTORNEY FOR EXECUTRIX

O. BOX 1087

CHATOM, ALABAMA 36518

Washington County News August 18, 25 and September 1, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-052

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF DEWANDA SUE MARTIN, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAICA MARTIN THOMAS

Personal Representative of the Estate of

DeWanda Sue Martin. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Personal Representative

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News September 1, 8, 15, 2023

Completion Notice

Notice is hereby given that Equix Energy Services, LLC 32410 Blue Star Hwy., Midway, FL 32343 has completed all work on the Natural Gas Metering & Regulating Station for Linde and Mainline Casing Remediations. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor, the General Manager of the Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District; P O Box 608; Jackson, Alabama 36545.

Washington County News August 18, 25 and September 1, 8, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING

LEGAL NOTICE

To Whom It May Concern

Notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Department of Finance of the State of Alabama in the Office of the Legal Advisor to the Director of Finance in the State Capitol, City of Montgomery, Alabama, at 11:00 a.m. on the 6th day of October, 2023, to determine whether consent should be given to Black Warrior Electric Membership Corporation to issue Notes in an aggregate amount not to exceed Twenty-Five Million and No/100s ($25,000,000.00) Dollars.

The proceeds of these loans will be used to finance the repairs and make restoration of the distribution lines and other distribution equipment that may be damaged as a result of a natural catastrophe, to retire capital credits, or for other corporate purposes, in the counties of Choctaw, Clarke, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, Washington, and Wilcox.

Any person having an interest in these matters may attend the hearing and be heard on the question of whether the issuance of said notes and evidence of indebtedness serves some public need and is in the public interest.

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

BILL POOLE

Director of Finance

Washington County News September 1, 2023