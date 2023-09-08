WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 09-08-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

The Red Creek Volunteer fire department is accepting bids for work on the Red Creek fire station. The job will consist of replacing the existing 8’ roll-up door with an 8’x12’ door, tearing down and building a new porch at the entrance, adding a roof extension that extends up from existing roofline. The bid shall represent total cost to perform all necessary duties to deliver the furnished services. For submitting bids contact Ricky Sullivan 251-242-0702 or Lynn Kirkland 251-366-2977. The Red Creek Fire Department has the right to reject any or all bids.

Washington County News September 8, 15, 2023

The Town of McIntosh is accepting bids for the following vehicles. All reasonable bids will be considered, we reserve the right to reject any unreasonable bid. Sealed bids must be delivered to McIntosh Townhall, P.O. Box 385, McIntosh, AL 36553, by noon on September 11th; bids will be opened September 12, 2023 at 6pm.

Ford Truck F-150 – white 1993, vin#1FTEX14N5PKB58975, mileage unknown. Reverse needs to be replaced.

Chevy Tahoe C15 – black 2013, vin#1GNLC2E01DR260067, mileage 138560. Air Conditioner works but doesn’t get real cold.

Dodge Charger – white 2012, vin#2C3CDXAT4CH255810, mileage123019. Motor Blown.

Hummv E2024 (Military vehicle) 2004, vin#042454

Washington County News September 1, 8, 2023

FORECLOSURE NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Albertha J. Roberts, Mortgagor(s), to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, Mortgagee, on May 6, 2008, said mortgage being recorded on May 8, 2008 in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama in Book 401, Page 55, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on September 20, 2023 the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Part 3A of The Estate Division of The Lawrence Roberts Heir Property in the SE 1/4 of SW 1/4 of Section 2, Township 3 North, Range 1 West, Washington County, Alabama, as per plat of Surveyor Gregory Allen Stirm, filed in Plat Book 6, at Page 31 in the Office of The Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and containing 1.01 acres, more or less.

Subject to oil, gas and mineral lease as recorded in Book 52, Page 550.

Subject to all restrictions, reservations, rights, easements, rights-of-way, provisions, covenants, terms, conditions and building set back lines of record.

Address: 158 Louella Rd; McIntosh, AL. 36558 Tax Map or Parcel ID No. 65-37-01-02-0-000-020.000

Subject property is located in Washington County

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Albertha J. Roberts

MARK A. BAKER, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.: AL2023-00292

Washington County News August 25, and September 1, 8, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-052

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF DEWANDA SUE MARTIN, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAICA MARTIN THOMAS

Personal Representative of the Estate of

DeWanda Sue Martin. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Personal Representative

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News September 1, 8, 15, 2023

Completion Notice

Notice is hereby given that Equix Energy Services, LLC 32410 Blue Star Hwy., Midway, FL 32343 has completed all work on the Natural Gas Metering & Regulating Station for Linde and Mainline Casing Remediations. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above named contractor, the General Manager of the Clarke-Mobile Counties Gas District; P O Box 608; Jackson, Alabama 36545.

Washington County News August 18, 25 and September 1, 8, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Notice of self-service storage sale

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 8-15-30 Code of Alabama, 1975 that Millry Mini Storage whose address is Crawford Street Millry, Alabama 36558 will sell at private sale for cash to the highest bidder at its self-storage building at the above address at 10:00 a.m. time on the 20th day of September 2023; the contents of storage unit number 36 leased by whose last known address was Chardanae Chapman 41 Juniper Lane Millry, AL 36558.

Washington County News September 8, 15, 2023