WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 09-15-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

The Red Creek Volunteer fire department is accepting bids for work on the Red Creek fire station. The job will consist of replacing the existing 8’ roll-up door with an 8’x12’ door, tearing down and building a new porch at the entrance, adding a roof extension that extends up from existing roofline. The bid shall represent total cost to perform all necessary duties to deliver the furnished services. For submitting bids contact Ricky Sullivan 251-242-0702 or Lynn Kirkland 251-366-2977. The Red Creek Fire Department has the right to reject any or all bids.

Washington County News September 8, 15, 22, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-052

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF DEWANDA SUE MARTIN, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 22nd day of August, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAICA MARTIN THOMAS

Personal Representative of the Estate of

DeWanda Sue Martin. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Personal Representative

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News September 1, 8, 15, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 8-15-30. Code of Alabama. Highway 56 Mini Storage, P.O. Box 734 Chatom Alabama 36518, will sell the following units on Saturday, September 30, 2023 9 a.m.

Unit C – 20 Maddy Howard, Edd Turner Road

Unit 17/50 James and Sara Foster, Chatom

Washington County News September 15, 22, 2023

Notice of self-service storage sale

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 8-15-30 Code of Alabama, 1975 that Millry Mini Storage whose address is Crawford Street Millry, Alabama 36558 will sell at private sale for cash to the highest bidder at its self-storage building at the above address at 10:00 a.m. time on the 20th day of September 2023; the contents of storage unit number 36 leased by whose last known address was Chardanae Chapman 41 Juniper Lane Millry, AL 36558.

Washington County News September 8, 15, 2023

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

P O Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard (Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 422

Washington County

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Code of Alabama §§ 22-22A-1 through §§ 22-22A-16 (2006 Rplc. Vol.), and the Solid Wastes and Recyclable Materials Management Act (SWRMMA), Ala. Code §§ 22-27-1 to 22-27-18 (2006 Rplc. Vol.) as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to the Washington County Commission, which operates the Washington County Construction and Demolition Landfill, a solid waste disposal facility in Chatom, Washington County, Alabama.

The violations listed in the Order consist of: failure to cover, failure to compact waste weekly, failure to properly confine waste to a small area, failure to have a certified operator on-site, accepting an unauthorized waste stream, failure to maintain sedimentation control structures, failure to remove deep-rooted vegetation, and failure to repair erosion.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $30,193.00. The Order, if issued, would require the facility to correct all violations above within the prescribed timeframes, and to operate in compliance with ADEM Admin. Code 335-13 in the future.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including a request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Stephen A. Cobb, Chief of the Land Division

O. Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed order is available on the ADEM web page at: http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 15th day of September, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Washington County News September 15, 2023