WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 09-22-2023 CLICK HERE

IMPROVEMENTS AT LEROY HIGH SCHOOL GYM

FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY B.O.E.

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 23-257

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Thursday, October 12, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

All General Contractors bidding on this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News September 22, 29 and October 6, 2023

NEW AG BUILDING AT MILLRY HIGH SCHOOL

FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 23-205

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Thursday, October 12, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

All General Contractors bidding on this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News September 22, 29 and October 6, 2023

The Red Creek Volunteer fire department is accepting bids for work on the Red Creek fire station. The job will consist of replacing the existing 8’ roll-up door with an 8’x12’ door, tearing down and building a new porch at the entrance, adding a roof extension that extends up from existing roofline. The bid shall represent total cost to perform all necessary duties to deliver the furnished services. For submitting bids contact Ricky Sullivan 251-242-0702 or Lynn Kirkland 251-366-2977. The Red Creek Fire Department has the right to reject any or all bids.

Washington County News September 8, 15, 22, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy L. Massey, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on November 30, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORTGAGE BOOK: 445 PAGE: 345; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on May 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, run South 276 feet to the State Line-Millry Road, thence Southwest parallel with said road 270 feet; thence South 70 degrees East 207 feet to the West line of said quarter/quarter Section; thence South 389 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 145 feet, more or less to the North margin of Chatom-Buckatunna Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the North margin of said road 305 feet, more or less to a point directly West of the Point of Beginning; thence East 300 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.5 acres, more or less, and lying being in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 794 Hartley Rd, Millry, AL 36558. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 1, 2023 until July 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 11, 2023 until August 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 22, 2023 until October 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01851

Washington County News March 24, 2023, March 31, 2023, April 7, 2023, May 12, 2023, July 21, 2023, September 22, 2023

STORAGE SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 8-15-30. Code of Alabama. Highway 56 Mini Storage, P.O. Box 734 Chatom Alabama 36518, will sell the following units on Saturday, September 30, 2023 9 a.m.

Unit C – 20 Maddy Howard, Edd Turner Road

Unit 17/50 James and Sara Foster, Chatom

Washington County News September 15, 22, 2023