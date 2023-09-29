WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 09-29-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

ADVERTISEMENT BIDS

IMPROVEMENTS AT LEROY HIGH SCHOOL GYM

FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY B.O.E.

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 23-257

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Thursday, October 12, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

All General Contractors bidding on this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News September 22, 29 and October 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT BIDS

NEW AG BUILDING AT MILLRY HIGH SCHOOL

FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 23-205

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Thursday, October 12, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

All General Contractors bidding on this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News September 22, 29 and October 6, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-051

IN THE MATTER OF

THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ANNE FICKEL YEGHOIAN, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of September, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VERONICA GRIFFIN

Executrix of the Estate of Anne Fickel Yeghoian. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News September 29 and October 6, 13, 2023

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF PROPOSED RENEWAL OF THE OPERATING PERMIT UNDER THE ALABAMA HAZARDOUS WASTES MANAGEMENT AND MINIMIZATION ACT (AHWMMA) AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE & PUBLIC HEARING – 421

Washington County

BASF Corporation of McIntosh, Alabama submitted to ADEM an application for renewal of its operating permit for the hazardous waste facility (EPA I.D. Number ALD 001 221 902) located at 1379 Ciba Road, McIntosh, Alabama. The Department has determined the facility’s renewal application to be complete and has prepared a draft permit in accordance with State regulations.

BASF operates a facility that manufactures chemicals as well as an on-site treatment, storage, and disposal unit. BASF is the owner and operator of the facility. This permit renewal addresses disposal of on-site generated hazardous waste in a landvault, treatment in a hazardous waste fueled boiler, and post-closure care and groundwater monitoring for 7 post-closure units. In addition, the proposed permit renewal includes provisions that require any other solid waste management units and areas of concern at the facility to be addressed.

Copies of the fact sheet, permit renewal application and draft AHWMMA permit are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/pubHearings.cnt and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays) during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

1400 Coliseum Blvd., Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

[Mailing address: P.O. Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

(334) 271-7714

In addition, paper and electronic files may also be viewed Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:

McIntosh Town Hall

206 Commerce Street

McIntosh, Alabama 36553

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 13, 2023. Oral comments may be submitted by calling 1-833-396-1706 until 5:00 p.m. on November 13, 2023. Attendance at the public hearing is not necessary in order to have comments included in the public hearing record. Written and oral comments received prior to the close of the public comment period will also be considered and entered into the public hearing record and will be given the same consideration as those provided at the hearing. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A public hearing will be held on November 2, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the following location:

McIntosh Elementary School Gymnasium

8945 Old Hwy 43

McIntosh, Alabama 36553

Any person wishing to participate in the hearing who needs special accommodations should contact the Department’s Permits & Services Division at (334) 271-7714 at least five working days prior to the hearing.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the AHWMMA, the Federal Resource, Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be available to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

Additionally, the Department has scheduled a public availability session to allow interested citizens to discuss questions with ADEM officials. The public availability session will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 2, 2023, in McIntosh, Alabama at the McIntosh Elementary School Gymnasium located at 8945 Old Hwy 43.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

Notice is hereby given this 29th day of September, 2023, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

Washington County News September 29, 2023