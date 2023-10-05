WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 10-05-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

Sealed Bids will be received by the Washington County Commission at 45 Court Street, Chatom AL 36518 or mailed to P.O. Box 146, Chatom, AL 36518 until 10:00 AM on Monday, October 23, 2023, and will be publicly opened at a scheduled County Commission meeting on October 23, 2023 at 10:00 am for delivery of gasoline, diesel and DEF to 12682 West Central Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518. Specs can be picked up in the Washington County Commission Office. If you have any questions, please call 251-847-2208

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT BIDS

IMPROVEMENTS AT LEROY HIGH SCHOOL GYM

FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY B.O.E.

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 23-257

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Thursday, October 12, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

All General Contractors bidding on this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 | Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News September 22, 29 and October 6, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT BIDS

NEW AG BUILDING AT MILLRY HIGH SCHOOL

FOR THE WASHINGTON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

CHATOM, ALABAMA

MCKEE PROJECT NO. 23-205

Sealed proposals for this project shall be received by Mrs. Lisa Connell, Superintendent, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518; Phone (251) 847-2401, until 2:00 PM Central Time Thursday, October 12, 2023, then opened and read aloud.

All General Contractors bidding on this project shall be required to visit the site and examine all existing conditions prior to submitting their proposal. All Bidders shall have general liability and workman’s compensation insurance.

The project shall be bid excluding taxes. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid may be withdrawn after scheduled closing for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owners judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

A certified check or Bid Bond payable to Washington County Public Schools in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000.00 must accompany the bidder’s sealed proposal. Performance and statutory labor and material payment bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect. All bidders shall show such evidence by clearly displaying current license number on the outside of sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

PDFs of the project can be reviewed by going to the McKee website @ www.mckeeassoc.com and selecting “Project Bid List”. Also, if you are not receiving NOTIFICATIONS from us, please register on our website, “Project Bid List” by selecting manage your bid list profile. The documents may be viewed on-line and printed by General Contractors, Sub‑Contractors and Suppliers. Documents published through this procedure are the only documents endorsed by the Architect. The Architect is unable to monitor, confirm and maintain other websites that provide documents. Addendums will be provided to entities that have CONFIRMED bidding for this particular project. The Architect retains ownership and copyrights of the documents. If bidders require printed sets, please submit request to the Architect at mckeeplans@gmail.com. Include your first & last name, company name, address, phone number and the project name and number. Print sets are to be returned in reusable condition within ten days after bid opening.

All RFIs and RFAs regarding the bid documents shall be sent and addressed through emails found on the RFI and RFA forms in the project manual. NOTE: ONLY THE RFI AND RFA FORMS IN THE PROJECT MANUAL WILL BE ACCEPTED. The Architect will not accept inquiries via telephone or fax.

Completion Time: See scope of work in Project Manual.

Supervision: Contractor to ensure proper supervision of all work.

Owner: Mrs. Lisa Connell, Washington County Public Schools, 229 Granade Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518 Phone (251) 847-2401

Architect: McKee and Associates Architects, Inc., 631 South Hull Street, Montgomery, AL 36104 | Phone: 334-834-9933

Washington County News September 22, 29 and October 6, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael Chad Hayes, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on May 18, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 382 Page 311; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on November 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 10, of the Whispering Pines Subdivision, a revised plat of which is recorded in Map Book 4 at Page 28 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and being a part of Section 2 and 3, Township 6 North, Range 1 East, Washington County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 118 Martin Drive , Leroy, AL 36548-5124. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40137

Washington County News 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023, 10/20/2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-064

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DILLARD GLEN COVINGTON, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Dillard Glen Covington, deceased, having been granted to Lena Lorain Covington on the 27th day of September, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER PC 22-092

IN RE: The Estate of JAMES ALBERT MIZELL, Deceased.

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of September, 2023, by the Honorable NICK WILLIAMS, Judge of Probate court of Washington County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAMES CHRISTOPHER MIZELL Administrator of the Estate of

JAMES ALBERT MIZELL, Deceased

BLANE DOLBARE

Attorney for Administrator

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-046

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF HENRY M. WILSON, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of September, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARSHALL ANDREW WILSON Successor Executor of the Estate of HENRY M. WILSON, Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Successor Executor

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-045

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

DEBORAH B. WILSON, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of September, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARSHALL ANDREW WILSON Successor Executor of the Estate of DEBORAH B. WILSON, Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Successor Executor

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County October 6, 13, 20, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: PC-23-054

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

NELLIE RUTH HENDERSON, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of September 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DINAH JEAN MORROW Executrix of the Estate of NELLIE RUTH HENDERSON, Deceased

MARTIN R. PEARSON, ESQ.

TURNER, ONDERDONK, KIMBROUGH & HOWELL, PA

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-051

IN THE MATTER OF

THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ANNE FICKEL YEGHOIAN, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of September, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VERONICA GRIFFIN

Executrix of the Estate of Anne Fickel Yeghoian. Deceased

TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News September 29 and October 6, 13, 2023

PUBLIC HEARING

The Washington County Commission (Washington County Rural Transportation) is applying to the Alabama Department of Transportation for Operational, Administrative, Planning and Capital assistance award under 49 U.S.C. Section 5311 of Federal Transit Laws. This grant funding will provide financial assistance for public transportation service for the residents of Washington County.

The service is provided for the general public and will operate Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All residents, including mobility device users, must schedule 24 hours in advance. Fares range from $1.00 to $100.00 per one-way trip. No fare changes are planned for FY24.

Copies of detailed budgets and service description may be obtained via website, email request and/or at Washington County Commission.

This grant funding will provide federal financial assistance for Administrative, Operational, Planning and Capital Expenses. Capital funding will be used to maintain 5 transit vehicles with mobility device securements and 1 laptop.

A public hearing will be held on October 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. in the Washington County Commission meeting room at the Washington County Courthouse, 45 Court Street for public comment. If there are any questions or comments or if information is needed in another language or alternative format, contact:

Deirdre Beech

Transit Director

Washington County Rural Transportation

251-944-7051

dbeech@wcalabama.com

Washington County Rural Transportation does not discriminate against any individual on the basis of race, color or national origin.