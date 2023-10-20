WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 10-20-2023 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

Sealed Bids will be received by the Washington County Commission at 45 Court Street, Chatom AL 36518 or mailed to P.O. Box 146, Chatom, AL 36518 until 10:00 AM on Monday, October 23, 2023, and will be publicly opened at a scheduled County Commission meeting on October 23, 2023 at 10:00 am for delivery of gasoline, diesel and DEF to 12682 West Central Avenue, Chatom, AL 36518. Specs can be picked up in the Washington County Commission Office. If you have any questions, please call 251-847-2208

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Michael Chad Hayes, a single person, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on May 18, 2007, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 382 Page 311; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on November 14, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 10, of the Whispering Pines Subdivision, a revised plat of which is recorded in Map Book 4 at Page 28 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and being a part of Section 2 and 3, Township 6 North, Range 1 East, Washington County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 118 Martin Drive , Leroy, AL 36548-5124. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40137

Washington County News 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023, 10/20/2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-067

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

DANIEL CLAY PEARCE, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Daniel Clay Pearce, deceased, having been granted to Daniel Clay Pearce, II, on the 3rd day of October, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News October 13, 20, 27, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-064

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DILLARD GLEN COVINGTON, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Dillard Glen Covington, deceased, having been granted to Lena Lorain Covington on the 27th day of September, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER PC 22-092

IN RE: The Estate of JAMES ALBERT MIZELL, Deceased.

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of September, 2023, by the Honorable NICK WILLIAMS, Judge of Probate court of Washington County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JAMES CHRISTOPHER MIZELL Administrator of the Estate of

JAMES ALBERT MIZELL, Deceased

J. BLANE DOLBARE

Attorney for Administrator

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-046

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF HENRY M. WILSON, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of September, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARSHALL ANDREW WILSON Successor Executor of the Estate of HENRY M. WILSON, Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Successor Executor

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC23-045

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

DEBORAH B. WILSON, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 27th day of September, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

MARSHALL ANDREW WILSON Successor Executor of the Estate of DEBORAH B. WILSON, Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Successor Executor

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County October 6, 13, 20, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: PC-23-054

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF

NELLIE RUTH HENDERSON, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of September 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DINAH JEAN MORROW Executrix of the Estate of NELLIE RUTH HENDERSON, Deceased

MARTIN R. PEARSON, ESQ.

TURNER, ONDERDONK, KIMBROUGH & HOWELL, PA

Attorney for Executrix

P.O. Box 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News October 6, 13, 20, 2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-051

IN THE MATTER OF

THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF ANNE FICKEL YEGHOIAN, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 20th day of September, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

VERONICA GRIFFIN

Executrix of the Estate of Anne Fickel Yeghoian. Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News September 29 and October 6, 13, 2023