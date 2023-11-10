WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 11-10 CLICK HERE

EMPLOYMENT LEGAL

The Personnel Board for Mobile County has openings for the following positions. Note that job posting information, including closing dates, may change. For information regarding job openings and to apply for any position, go to www.personnelboard.org. You may visit our office at 1809 Government Street in Mobile, Alabama, where kiosks are available Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. until 5 P.M.

PUBLIC HEALTH PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENT ASSISTANT

Close Date: 11/14/23

(MOBILE COUNTY HEALTH

DEPARTMENT)

SALARY: $41,470 – $66,296

EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL

This is work involving specialized administrative and clinical support for the Mobile County Health Department and the Joint Commission compliance programs. This requires the completion of an accredited nursing program leading to certification as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) and three years of professional nursing experience. Must possess a license to practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse issued by the State of Alabama. Must be willing to furnish own automobile. Must possess a valid driver’s license.

RECREATION LEADER II

Close Date: Continuous

SALARY: $18,012 – $55,771

EXAMINATION: APPRAISAL

This is recreation work involving the leadership or instruction of recreation activities. This requires a high school diploma or a GED, and one year work experience involving leadership or instruction in recreational activities.

Adam Bourne, Personnel Director

1809 Government Street

Mobile, Alabama 36606

BID NOTICES

Washington County Rural Public Transportation, a Division of The Arc of Southwest Alabama, is disposing of one modified van. We will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles:

1. 2015 Ford Econoline

VIN 1FDEE3FL9FDA27866

Sealed Bids will be accepted on the vehicle listed above Monday thru Friday during the business hours of 8:00 am until 4:00 pm prior to the date of sale at 234 Hearn Drive, Chatom, Alabama 36518. The bid announcement will be at 10:00 am, Monday, November 27th, 2023 by phone to the highest bidder Bid/Quote sheets may be obtained from The Arc of Southwest Alabama located 234 Hearn Drive, Chatom, Alabama 36518 or you can email transportation@arcofsouthwestal.org. Equipment listed above up for bid may be inspected on the premises of 234 Hearn Drive; Chatom, Alabama 36518.

PAYMENT TERMS: Full payment required upon acceptance of the highest bid.

FORM OF PAYMENT: All payments MUST be in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, treasurer’s check, United States Postal, bank, express or telegraph money order, payable to The Arc of Southwest Alabama.

The Arc of Southwest Alabama reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid, and to waive any or irregularities in a bid or in the bidding process.

Washington County News November 3, 10, 17, 2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by SARAH LEE ANN LOPER, an unmarried woman, on the 6th day of March 2020, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Mortgage Book 521, Page 377, in the office of the Probate Judge of Washington County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 5, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama and measuring 1085 feet North to the place of beginning; thence 470 feet West; thence 470 feet North; thence 470 feet East; thence 470 feet on Section line, South to the place of beginning.

Together with a nonexclusive 25-foot easement for ingress, egress, and utilities described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 1,555.00 feet to the point of beginning of easement herein described; thence continue North 100.00 feet more or less to a point on the South line of Mannish Ryan Rd; thence run Northwestwardly along said South line 25.00 feet to a point; thence run South 100.00 feet more or less to a point; thence run East 25.00 feet to the point of beginning.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2019 So. Energy manufactured home, Serial No. RUS076446AL;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Washington County News November 10, November 17, and November 24, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ruth D McCown, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd, on December 20, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book: 457 Page: 234; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on December 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 25, Township 6 North, Range 3 West, and run thence South along the West line of the East 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25 to U.S. Highway Number 56 (formerly known as U.S. Highway Number 84) located in the Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25 as the Point of Beginning; thence run East 34.76 yards along the North margin of U.S. Highway Number 56 to a point, thence run North 139 yards to a point; thence run West 34.76 yards more or less back to the West line of East 1/2 of Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25; thence South back to the Point of Beginning located on the North margin of said U. S. Highway Number 56 as presently located.. Property street address for informational purposes: 14781 St. Stephens Ave , Chatom, AL 36518. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40544

Washington County News 11/03/2023, 11/10/2023, 11/17/2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 12, 2003 by Mary E. Stagner a/k/a Eileen Reid Stagner a/k/a Mary Eileen Stagner and Jerry E. Stagner, wife and husband, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., and recorded in Mortgage Book 308 at Page 225 on March 21, 2003, and modified in and corrected by affidavit recorded July 21, 2023 in Book 604 Page 168, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on December 12, 2023, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel I: Beginning at the Southwest corner od the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 210 fee to the true point of beginning; thence run East 210 feet to a point; thence run North 210 feet to a point; thence run West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 210 feet back to the point of beginning; containing 1 acre, more or less. Less and except any road right-of-ways existing of record.

Parcel II: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the South Half of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West 355.41 feet to a point, said point being the Point of Beginning of the herein described parcel of land; thence continue South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West for 100 feet to a point; thence run South 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds East for 292.49 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 31 minutes 03 seconds East for 100 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds West , 292.49 feet back to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.68 acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 664 Wilmer Reid Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

1878 Jeff Rd. NW, Suite “I”

Huntsville, AL 35806

(704) 333-8107/ 21-020392

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News October 27, 2023 and November 3, 2023 and November 10, 2023

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy L. Massey, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on November 30, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORTGAGE BOOK: 445 PAGE: 345; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on May 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, run South 276 feet to the State Line-Millry Road, thence Southwest parallel with said road 270 feet; thence South 70 degrees East 207 feet to the West line of said quarter/quarter Section; thence South 389 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 145 feet, more or less to the North margin of Chatom-Buckatunna Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the North margin of said road 305 feet, more or less to a point directly West of the Point of Beginning; thence East 300 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.5 acres, more or less, and lying being in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 794 Hartley Rd , Millry, AL 36558. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 1, 2023 until July 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 11, 2023 until August 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 22, 2023 until October 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 31, 2023 until January 9, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01851

Washington County News March 24, 2023, March 31, 2023, April 7, 2023, May 12, 2023, July 21, 2023, September 22, 2023, November 10, 2023

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39 Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Paulk Construction, Inc. Contractor has completed the contract for the Modernization of site AL117-1, VII at Chatom, AL for the Washington County Housing Authority Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Magan Dearmon PO Box 569 Chatom, AL 36518

Paulk Construction, Inc.

390 N. Goldthwaite Street

Montgomery, AL 36104

Washington County News November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The St Stephens Water System has applied through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a State Revolving Loan for a Water System Improvements project. A public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday; December 18, 2023 at the Water System Office (19277 County Road 34). This public meeting is being held to discuss the proposed Water System Improvements project. If anyone has questions or comments, please attend the public meeting as mentioned above or if unable to attend please contact Ms. Sammie Faith at ss_water_system@yahoo.com (251.246.3834) prior to the scheduled meeting with your questions and comments. Information on the proposed project is located at their office and is available for public viewing during normal business hours.

Washington County News November 10, 17, 24 and December 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Town of Chatom has applied through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a State Revolving Loan for a Sanitary Sewer System Improvements project. A public meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Monday; December 18, 2023 at the Town Hall (27 Cochran Avenue). This public meeting is being held to discuss the proposed Sanitary Sewer System Improvements project. If anyone has questions or comments, please attend the public meeting as mentioned above or if unable to attend please contact Ms. Sharron Mott at chatomtownhall@gmail.com (251.847.2580) prior to the scheduled meeting with your questions and comments. Information on the proposed project is located at their office and is available for public viewing during normal business hours.

Washington County News November 10, 17, 24 and December 1, 2023