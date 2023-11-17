WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 11-17 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

Washington County Rural Public Transportation, a Division of The Arc of Southwest Alabama, is disposing of one modified van. We will be accepting sealed bids on the following vehicles:

2015 Ford Econoline

VIN 1FDEE3FL9FDA27866

Sealed Bids will be accepted on the vehicle listed above Monday thru Friday during the business hours of 8:00 am until 4:00 pm prior to the date of sale at 234 Hearn Drive, Chatom, Alabama 36518. The bid announcement will be at 10:00 am, Monday, November 27th, 2023 by phone to the highest bidder Bid/Quote sheets may be obtained from The Arc of Southwest Alabama located 234 Hearn Drive, Chatom, Alabama 36518 or you can email transportation@arcofsouthwestal.org. Equipment listed above up for bid may be inspected on the premises of 234 Hearn Drive; Chatom, Alabama 36518.

PAYMENT TERMS: Full payment required upon acceptance of the highest bid.

FORM OF PAYMENT: All payments MUST be in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, treasurer’s check, United States Postal, bank, express or telegraph money order, payable to The Arc of Southwest Alabama.

The Arc of Southwest Alabama reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any part of any bid, and to waive any or irregularities in a bid or in the bidding process.

Washington County News November 3, 10, 17, 2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by SARAH LEE ANN LOPER, an unmarried woman, on the 6th day of March 2020, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Mortgage Book 521, Page 377, in the office of the Probate Judge of Washington County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 5, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama and measuring 1085 feet North to the place of beginning; thence 470 feet West; thence 470 feet North; thence 470 feet East; thence 470 feet on Section line, South to the place of beginning.

Together with a nonexclusive 25-foot easement for ingress, egress, and utilities described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 1,555.00 feet to the point of beginning of easement herein described; thence continue North 100.00 feet more or less to a point on the South line of Mannish Ryan Rd; thence run Northwestwardly along said South line 25.00 feet to a point; thence run South 100.00 feet more or less to a point; thence run East 25.00 feet to the point of beginning.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2019 So. Energy manufactured home, Serial No. RUS076446AL;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Washington County News November 10, November 17, and November 24, 2023

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ruth D McCown, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for DHI Mortgage Company, Ltd, on December 20, 2012, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book: 457 Page: 234; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on December 26, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 25, Township 6 North, Range 3 West, and run thence South along the West line of the East 1/2 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25 to U.S. Highway Number 56 (formerly known as U.S. Highway Number 84) located in the Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25 as the Point of Beginning; thence run East 34.76 yards along the North margin of U.S. Highway Number 56 to a point, thence run North 139 yards to a point; thence run West 34.76 yards more or less back to the West line of East 1/2 of Northeast 1/4 of said Section 25; thence South back to the Point of Beginning located on the North margin of said U. S. Highway Number 56 as presently located.. Property street address for informational purposes: 14781 St. Stephens Ave , Chatom, AL 36518. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-40544

Washington County News 11/03/2023, 11/10/2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-066

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD WAYNE WOODS, SR., DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Ronald Wayne Woods, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Janice J. Woods on the 3rd day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News November 17, 24 and December 1, 2023

Completion Notice

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39 Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Paulk Construction, Inc. Contractor has completed the contract for the Modernization of site AL117-1, VII at Chatom, AL for the Washington County Housing Authority Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Magan Dearmon PO Box 569 Chatom, AL 36518

Paulk Construction, Inc.

390 N. Goldthwaite Street

Montgomery, AL 36104

Washington County News November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023

PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The St Stephens Water System has applied through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a State Revolving Loan for a Water System Improvements project. A public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday; December 18, 2023 at the Water System Office (19277 County Road 34). This public meeting is being held to discuss the proposed Water System Improvements project. If anyone has questions or comments, please attend the public meeting as mentioned above or if unable to attend please contact Ms. Sammie Faith at ss_water_system@yahoo.com (251.246.3834) prior to the scheduled meeting with your questions and comments. Information on the proposed project is located at their office and is available for public viewing during normal business hours.

Washington County News November 10, 17, 24 and December 1, 2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Town of Chatom has applied through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a State Revolving Loan for a Sanitary Sewer System Improvements project. A public meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Monday; December 18, 2023 at the Town Hall (233 Dixie Youth Drive, Chatom, AL 36518). This public meeting is being held to discuss the proposed Sanitary Sewer System Improvements project. If anyone has questions or comments, please attend the public meeting as mentioned above or if unable to attend please contact Ms. Sharron Mott at chatomtownhall@gmail.com (251.847.2580) prior to the scheduled meeting with your questions and comments. Information on the proposed project is located at their office and is available for public viewing during normal business hours.

Washington County News November 10, 17, 24 and December 1, 2023