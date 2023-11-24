WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 11-24 CLICK HERE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage and security agreement executed by SARAH LEE ANN LOPER, an unmarried woman, on the 6th day of March 2020, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Mortgage Book 521, Page 377, in the office of the Probate Judge of Washington County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and security agreement due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage and security agreement, and as authorized by Section 7-9A-604(a)(2) of the Code of Alabama of 1975 as amended, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 5, 2023, the following described real and personal property situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama and measuring 1085 feet North to the place of beginning; thence 470 feet West; thence 470 feet North; thence 470 feet East; thence 470 feet on Section line, South to the place of beginning.

Together with a nonexclusive 25-foot easement for ingress, egress, and utilities described as follows: Commencing at the Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 1,555.00 feet to the point of beginning of easement herein described; thence continue North 100.00 feet more or less to a point on the South line of Mannish Ryan Rd; thence run Northwestwardly along said South line 25.00 feet to a point; thence run South 100.00 feet more or less to a point; thence run East 25.00 feet to the point of beginning.

INCLUDING a security interest in one (1) 2019 So. Energy manufactured home, Serial No. RUS076446AL;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

Washington County News November 10, November 17, and November 24, 2023

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ALEX COVINGTON, A minor

CASE NO.: JU 21-47.02

Notice is hereby given to Tristan Amis, the mother of Alex Covington, born February 25, 2017, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Washington County, Alabama, viz:

IN THE MATTER OF:

ALEX COVINGTON

A Minor

CASE NO.: JU 21-47.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Alex Covington, born February 25, 2017.

Heretofore, this the 21st day of September 2023 came the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

That said Tristan Amis, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of January 2024 at 9:00 AM be appointed as the day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

W. Alex Odom, District Judge

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 15, 2023

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF JAYCE AUSTIN COVINGTON, A minor

CASE NO.: JU 22-2.02

Notice is hereby given to Tristan Amis, the mother of Jayce Austin Covington, born January 1, 2022, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Washington County, Alabama, viz:

IN THE MATTER OF:

JAYCE AUSTIN COVINGTON

A Minor

CASE NO.: JU 22-2.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of Jayce Austin Covington, born January 1, 2022.

Heretofore, this the 21st day of September 2023 came the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

That said Tristan Amis, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of January 2024 at 9:00 AM be appointed as the day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

W. Alex Odom, District Judge

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 15, 2023

|

Estate Administration

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: PC2023-073

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES H. JORDAN, JR.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES H. JORDAN, JR. DECEASED

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Charles H. Jordan, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Sherri Lee Jordan 15th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

SHERRI LEE JORDAN the Administratrix of the Estate of Charles H. Jordan, Jr., Deceased.

E. TATUM TURNER

As attorney for Administratrix of

The Estate of Charles H. Jordan Jr., deceased

Post Office Drawer 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 2023

|

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-059

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES MALCOLM WAITE, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of James Malcolm Waite, deceased, having been granted to Lynda Ann Waite on the 15th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 2023

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-065

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EUGENE BECTON, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Eugene Becton, deceased, having been granted to Mitchell D. Becton on the 15th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administrator

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama36518

Washington County News November 24 and December 1, 8, 2023

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-066

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RONALD WAYNE WOODS, SR., DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Ronald Wayne Woods, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Janice J. Woods on the 3rd day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News November 17, 24 and December 1, 2023

|

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39 Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Paulk Construction, Inc. Contractor has completed the contract for the Modernization of site AL117-1, VII at Chatom, AL for the Washington County Housing Authority Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Magan Dearmon PO Box 569 Chatom, AL 36518

Paulk Construction, Inc.

390 N. Goldthwaite Street

Montgomery, AL 36104

Washington County News November 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023

PUBLIC MEETING

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The St Stephens Water System has applied through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a State Revolving Loan for a Water System Improvements project. A public meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday; December 18, 2023 at the Water System Office (19277 County Road 34). This public meeting is being held to discuss the proposed Water System Improvements project. If anyone has questions or comments, please attend the public meeting as mentioned above or if unable to attend please contact Ms. Sammie Faith at ss_water_system@yahoo.com (251.246.3834) prior to the scheduled meeting with your questions and comments. Information on the proposed project is located at their office and is available for public viewing during normal business hours.

Washington County News November 10, 17, 24 and December 1, 2023

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The Town of Chatom has applied through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for a State Revolving Loan for a Sanitary Sewer System Improvements project. A public meeting is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Monday; December 18, 2023 at the Town Hall (233 Dixie Youth Drive, Chatom, AL 36518). This public meeting is being held to discuss the proposed Sanitary Sewer System Improvements project. If anyone has questions or comments, please attend the public meeting as mentioned above or if unable to attend please contact Ms. Sharron Mott at chatomtownhall@gmail.com (251.847.2580) prior to the scheduled meeting with your questions and comments. Information on the proposed project is located at their office and is available for public viewing during normal business hours.

Washington County News November 10, 17, 24 and December 1, 2023