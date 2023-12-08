WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 12-08 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority

Five Homes Bid Advertisement

Invitation Bid Meeting

RFQ-11-27-2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority (MCHA) is soliciting for sealed bids for Project: RFQ-11-27-2023-001_MCHA Five Homes Project, New Construction of Five Homes Project located on the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians Reservation in McIntosh.

This invitation for Bid is open to selected General Contractors/Home Builders; however, the award shall be made under unrestricted solicitation to the lowest/responsive/responsible bidder using the “X” Factor tabulation (Indian Preference). The Project will be awarded to one Prime Contractor.

This project includes the new construction of five houses and utility infrastructure including a septic system. The Contractor shall furnish all labor, materials, tools, equipment, and incidentals thereto required for completion of the project. A mandatory Pre-Bid meeting and site visit will be held at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority, 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560 on December 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM (CT). The Request for Information (RFI) Deadline is December 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM (CT). The Project bid documents will be available on December 14, 2023. Bids are due on December 28, 2023, at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority by 11:00 AM (CT) at 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560, Attention: Lillie Steiner. Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the MCHA Conference Room immediately following. MCHA reserves the right to reject any or all the bids. The awarding of bids will be pending approval of the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority.

All bids must be sealed and addressed to the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority and plainly marked with the Bidder’s name and the Project name. Bids shall be on a Lump Sum basis per the Project documents; segregated bids will not be accepted. The Project Manual and bid documents are made a part of this Invitation for Bid.

For additional information contact Darren Snow at 251-431-5151 or James Clarke at clarkitects@bellsouth.net

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority

1080 A Red Fox Road

Mt. Vernon, AL 36560

251-829-5000

Washington County News December 1, 8, 2023

|

STORAGE SALE

Chatom Mini Storage

Notice of Lien Sale at online auction to highest bidder at:

17745 Jordan St.

Chatom, AL 36518

Ending on 01/04/23

@ 8:00 AM Online on storagetreasures.com

Specific contents of the unit are unknown and will be visible at the time of sale.

Chatom Mini Storage

Teresa Philon – Unit 21

Maria G. Pedraza – Unit 12

Sherita Washington – Unit 36/35

Washington County News December 8, 15, 2023

|

Estate Administration

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: PC2023-073

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES H. JORDAN, JR.

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF CHARLES H. JORDAN, JR. DECEASED

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Charles H. Jordan, Jr., deceased, having been granted to Sherri Lee Jordan 15th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

SHERRI LEE JORDAN the Administratrix of the Estate of Charles H. Jordan, Jr., Deceased.

E. TATUM TURNER

As attorney for Administratrix of

The Estate of Charles H. Jordan Jr., deceased

Post Office Drawer 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 2023

|

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT E. STILTNER, SR., DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2023-074

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Robert E. Stiltner, Sr., deceased, having been granted to MARSHA C. STILTNER on the 22nd day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News December 1, 8, 15, 2023

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-059

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES MALCOLM WAITE, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of James Malcolm Waite, deceased, having been granted to Lynda Ann Waite on the 15th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 2023

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-065

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EUGENE BECTON, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Eugene Becton, deceased, having been granted to Mitchell D. Becton on the 15th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administrator

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama36518

Washington County News November 24 and December 1, 8, 2023

|

LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL

Case No. PC-21-086

Order Granting Letters of Administration Under Presumption of Death of Molly R. Ezell having been granted to Ellen Berry-Pratt, as Administrator, on the 15th day of September, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said estate of Molly R. Ezell, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

E. Kenneth Aycock

Attorney for the Administrator

E. KENNETH AYCOCK, P.C.

1107 23rd Avenue (35401)

Post Office Box 21134

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35402

Telephone: (205) 752-7788

Washington County News December 8, 15, 22, 2023

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MARY JANE HOLLAND, DECEASED

Case # PC2023-069

Letters of Testamentary of the Estate of Mary Jane Holland deceased, having been granted to Johnnie Renee Holland and Judy Marie Holland Cunningham on the 22nd day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

Johnnie Renee Holland and Judy Marie Holland Cunningham, Co-Executrixes over the Estate of Mary Jane Holland, Deceased

GORDON K. HOWELL

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

As Attorney for Co-Executrixes

Washington County News December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023

|

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

A. C., A minor

CASE NO.: JU 21-47.02

Notice is hereby given to Tristan Amis, the mother of A. C., born February 25, 2017, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Washington County, Alabama, viz:

IN THE MATTER OF

A. C., A Minor

CASE NO.: JU 21-47.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of A. C., born February 25, 2017.

Heretofore, this the 21st day of September 2023 came the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

That said Tristan Amis, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of January 2024 at 9:00 AM be appointed as the day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

W. Alex Odom, District Judge

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 15, 2023

|

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

J. A. C., A minor

CASE NO.: JU 22-2.02

Notice is hereby given to Tristan Amis, the mother of J. A. C., born January 1, 2022, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Washington County, Alabama, viz:

IN THE MATTER OF:

J. A. C., A Minor

CASE NO.: JU 22-2.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of J.A.C., born January 1, 2022.

Heretofore, this the 21st day of September 2023 came the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

That said Tristan Amis, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of January 2024 at 9:00 AM be appointed as the day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

W. Alex Odom, District Judge

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 15, 2023