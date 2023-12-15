WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 12-15 CLICK HERE

STORAGE SALE

Chatom Mini Storage

Notice of Lien Sale at online auction to highest bidder at:

17745 Jordan St.

Chatom, AL 36518

Ending on 01/04/23

@ 8:00 AM Online on storagetreasures.com

Specific contents of the unit are unknown and will be visible at the time of sale.

Chatom Mini Storage

Teresa Philon – Unit 21

Maria G. Pedraza – Unit 12

Sherita Washington – Unit 36/35

Washington County News December 8, 15, 2023

PERMANENT CUSTODY/TERMINATION

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

A. C., A minor

CASE NO.: JU 21-47.02

Notice is hereby given to Tristan Amis, the mother of A. C., born February 25, 2017, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Washington County, Alabama, viz:

IN THE MATTER OF

A. C., A Minor

CASE NO.: JU 21-47.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of A. C., born February 25, 2017.

Heretofore, this the 21st day of September 2023 came the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

That said Tristan Amis, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of January 2024 at 9:00 AM be appointed as the day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

W. Alex Odom, District Judge

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 15, 2023

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF

J. A. C., A minor

CASE NO.: JU 22-2.02

Notice is hereby given to Tristan Amis, the mother of J. A. C., born January 1, 2022, whose present whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after diligent search and inquiry; or any other person or persons who claim to have a legal interest in the following proceedings in the Juvenile Court of Washington County, Alabama, viz:

IN THE MATTER OF:

J. A. C., A Minor

CASE NO.: JU 22-2.02

In the matter of the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of J.A.C., born January 1, 2022.

Heretofore, this the 21st day of September 2023 came the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources and filed in this Court a petition asking for the permanent custody and termination of parental rights of the parents of said child for the purpose of placing said minor for adoption.

That said Tristan Amis, mother, shall respond to the complaint no later than 30 days after the last date of publication shown herein.

It is ORDERED by the Court that the 31st day of January 2024 at 9:00 AM be appointed as the day for hearing said petition, at which time all parties who claim to have a legal interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

W. Alex Odom, District Judge

Washington County News November 24, and December 1, 8, 15, 2023

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT E. STILTNER, SR., DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2023-074

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Robert E. Stiltner, Sr., deceased, having been granted to MARSHA C. STILTNER on the 22nd day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News December 1, 8, 15, 2023

LETTERS OF TESTAMENTARY

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL

Case No. PC-21-086

Order Granting Letters of Administration Under Presumption of Death of Molly R. Ezell having been granted to Ellen Berry-Pratt, as Administrator, on the 15th day of September, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the said estate of Molly R. Ezell, are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

E. Kenneth Aycock

Attorney for the Administrator

E. KENNETH AYCOCK, P.C.

1107 23rd Avenue (35401)

Post Office Box 21134

Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35402

Telephone: (205) 752-7788

Washington County News December 8, 15, 22, 2023

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

MARY JANE HOLLAND, DECEASED

Case # PC2023-069

Letters of Testamentary of the Estate of Mary Jane Holland deceased, having been granted to Johnnie Renee Holland and Judy Marie Holland Cunningham on the 22nd day of November, 2023, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

Johnnie Renee Holland and Judy Marie Holland Cunningham, Co-Executrixes over the Estate of Mary Jane Holland, Deceased

GORDON K. HOWELL

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

As Attorney for Co-Executrixes

Washington County News December 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023

PROBATE WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JOHN PATRICK, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2023-076

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO PROBATE WILL

TO: CALLIE KING, CHRISTOPHER KING, AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIR-AT-LAW OF DARLA PATRICK KING

You will take notice, that on this day came Marie Patrick and produced to this Court a paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of John Patrick, deceased, and moved the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record.

You are notified to appear before me, in the Probate Courtroom of said County at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 18th day of January, 2024, when the motion will be considered, and you can show why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record as the true Last Will and Testament of John Patrick.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

P. O. BOX 1087

CHATOM, ALABAMA 36518

Washington County News December 15, 22, 29, 2023