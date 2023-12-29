WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 12-29 CLICK HERE

FORECLOSURE NOTICES

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on December 7, 2006 by Lisa Michelle Thornton, Unmarried, originally in favor of Chase Bank USA, N.A., and recorded in Book 376 at Page 158 on December 22, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH4 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH4. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 31, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

The real property in Washington County, Alabama, described as follows:

W 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Section 30, Township 5 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, Containing 20 acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1878 Carpenter Crossing, Fruitdale, AL 36539.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH4 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH4, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 19-017548

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News December 22, 2023 and December 29, 2023 and January 5, 2024

|

PROBATE WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JOHN PATRICK, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2023-076

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION TO PROBATE WILL

TO: CALLIE KING, CHRISTOPHER KING, AND ANY UNKNOWN HEIR-AT-LAW OF DARLA PATRICK KING

You will take notice, that on this day came Marie Patrick and produced to this Court a paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of John Patrick, deceased, and moved the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record.

You are notified to appear before me, in the Probate Courtroom of said County at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 18th day of January, 2024, when the motion will be considered, and you can show why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record as the true Last Will and Testament of John Patrick.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

P. O. BOX 1087

CHATOM, ALABAMA 36518

Washington County News December 15, 22, 29, 2023