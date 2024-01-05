WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-05 CLICK HERE

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason D Whatley a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Prospect Mortgage, LLC, on December 9, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORT Book 477 Page 211; with loan modification agreement(s) recorded in MORT Book 517 Page 188 and MORT Book 533 Page 245; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on March 5, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 29 in Revision No. 1 of the Palmer’s Subdivision of a part of Sections 2 and 3 of Township 6 North, Range 1 East as surveyed by Ralph A. McVay and recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 80 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama. Being more particularly described as commencing at a point 2267 feet North of and 2535 feet East of the Northwest Corner of Subdivision “C” of Section 18, Township 6 North, Range 1 East, Washington County, Alabama, being the Southwest Corner of Lot 1 of said Revision No. 1 of Palmer’s Subdivision; thence run North 50 degrees 30 minutes East along the North margin of U.S. Highway No. 43 a distance of 516.8 feet to the Southwest Corner of Lot 28 of said subdivision; thence run North 20 degrees 35 minutes West along the East margin of Palmer Drive 197.6 feet to an iron pipe at the Point of Beginning; thence run North 69 degrees 30 minutes East 136.00 to an iron pipe; thence run North 20 degrees 35 minutes West 150.00 feet to a concrete monument; thence run South 69 degrees 30 minutes West 135.80 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of Palmer Drive; thence run South 20 degrees 30 minutes East along said East margin 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 513 Palmer Cir , Leroy, AL 36548. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 12, 2003 by Mary E. Stagner a/k/a Eileen Reid Stagner a/k/a Mary Eileen Stagner and Jerry E. Stagner, wife and husband, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., and recorded in Mortgage Book 308 at Page 225 on March 21, 2003, and modified in and corrected by affidavit recorded July 21, 2023 in Book 604 Page 168, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 22, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel I: Beginning at the Southwest corner od the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 210 fee to the true point of beginning; thence run East 210 feet to a point; thence run North 210 feet to a point; thence run West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 210 feet back to the point of beginning; containing 1 acre, more or less. Less and except any road right-of-ways existing of record.

Parcel II: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the South Half of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West 355.41 feet to a point, said point being the Point of Beginning of the herein described parcel of land; thence continue South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West for 100 feet to a point; thence run South 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds East for 292.49 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 31 minutes 03 seconds East for 100 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds West , 292.49 feet back to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.68 acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 664 Wilmer Reid Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 21-020392

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News January 5, 2024, January 12, 2024 and January 19, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on December 7, 2006 by Lisa Michelle Thornton, Unmarried, originally in favor of Chase Bank USA, N.A., and recorded in Book 376 at Page 158 on December 22, 2006, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH4 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH4. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on January 31, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

The real property in Washington County, Alabama, described as follows:

W 1/2 of the SE 1/4 of NE 1/4 of Section 30, Township 5 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, Containing 20 acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 1878 Carpenter Crossing, Fruitdale, AL 36539.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee, on behalf of the holders of the J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Trust 2007-CH4 Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-CH4, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 19-017548

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News December 22, 2023 and December 29, 2023 and January 5, 2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-082

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JANGER S. CARTEE, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of December, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KENNETH W. CARTEE Executor of the Estate of Janger S. Cartee. Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER, Attorney for Executor

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News January 5, 12, 19, 2024

Election Notice

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

PROBATE OFFICE

PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING UPCOMING 2024 ALABAMA STATEWIDE PRIMARY ELECTION

Pursuant to §21-4-23(b), of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given of the following with regard to Washington County, Alabama:

1. Instructions, printed in large type, conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.

2. Each polling place shall have an EXPRESS VOTE machine – Voter Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.

3. Absentee ballots are available to any individual with a disability or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on Election Day. The deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot is the same as it is for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.

4. Every individual, including individuals with a disability or elderly individuals, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist with the marking and casting of a ballot, provided the person providing assistance is not the voting individual’s employer, agent of the voting individual’s employer, or an officer or agent of the voting individual’s labor union.

5. The Primary Election shall be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Done this 2ND Day of January, 2024

Nick Williams, Judge of Probate

Washington County News January 5, 2024