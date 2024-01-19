WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-19 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

STATE-FUNDED PROJECT NO. IAR-065-000-004

TOWN OF MILLRY

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

SEALED BIDS WILL BE RECEIVED AT THE TOWN OF MILLRY CITY HALL LOCATED AT 105 2ND AVENUE, MILLRY, ALABAMA, 36558 UNTIL 10:3:0 A.M. (C.D.T.), THURSDAY, February 22, 2024, AND AT THAT TIME PUBLICLY OPENED FOR CONSTRUCTING THE FOLLOWING:

RESURFACING AND TURN LANES ON CR-11 (COPELAND RD) & WASHINGTON AVE

TO BENEFIT LASSITER SAWMILL AND FARLEY TIMBER

THE BRACKET ESTIMATE ON THIS PROJECT IS FROM $700,000 TO $900,000. THIS BRACKET RANGE IS SHOWN ONLY TO PROVIDE GENERAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO CONTRACTORS AND BONDING COMPANIES CONCERNING THE PROJECT’S COMPLEXITY AND SIZE. THIS BRACKET SHOULD NOT BE USED IN PREPARING A BID, NOR WILL THIS BRACKET HAVE ANY BEARING ON THE DECISION TO AWARD THE CONTRACT. THE PRINCIPAL ITEMS OF WORK ARE APPROXIMATELY AS FOLLOWS:

2578 CU YD OF UNCLASSIFIED EXCAVATION, 997 CU YD OF BORROW EXCAVATION, 2481 SQ YD OF CRUSHED AGGREGATE BASE, 1352 TONS OF ASPHALT PAVING/WIDENING; 170 SQ YD OF CONCRETE DRIVEWAY; STRIPING ITEMS; DRAINAGE ITEMS AND OTHER MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS FOR GENERAL ROADWAY CONSTRUCTION INCLUDING EROSION CONTROL AND TRAFFIC CONTROL ITEMS.

THE ENTIRE PROJECT SHALL BE COMPLETED IN SIXTY (60) WORKING DAYS.

TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR CONSIDERATION, BIDS MUST BE SUBMITTED ON COMPLETE ORIGINAL PROPOSALS MADE AVAILABLE BY THE OWNER. BID DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING PLANS AND PROPOSALS) ARE AVAILABLE BY CONTACTING THE OFFICE OF GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC., LOCATED AT 2660 EASTCHASE LANE, SUITE 200, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36117 OR EMAIL ASHLEY MORRIS AT ashley.morris@gmcnetwork.com, UPON PAYMENT OF $20.00 FOR A ONE TIME ADMINISTRATIVE FEE FOR DIGITAL/FILE SHARING ACCESS OR $50.00 FOR EACH PRINTED SET. SAID COST REPRESENTS THE COST OF PRINTING, REPRODUCTION, HANDLING AND DISTRIBUTION; THEREFORE, NO REFUND WILL BE GRANTED. CHECKS SHALL BE MADE PAYABLE TO GOODWYN MILLS CAWOOD, LLC. BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE MAILED ONLY UPON RECEIPT OF DEPOSIT. NO BID DOCUMENTS WILL BE DISTRIBUTED LATER THAN 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE SCHEDULED OPENING OF BIDS.

A CASHIER’S CHECK (DRAWN ON AN ALABAMA BANK) OR BID BOND FOR 5% OF THE AMOUNT BID (MAXIMUM OF $10,000.00) AND MADE PAYABLE TO THE TOWN OF MILLRY MUST ACCOMPANY EACH BID AS EVIDENCE OF GOOD FAITH.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 34-8-8. CODE OF ALABAMA AS AMENDED, “ALL OWNERS, ARCHITECTS, AND ENGINEERS RECEIVING BIDS PURSUANT TO THIS CHAPTER SHALL REQUIRE THE PERSON, FIRM OR CORPORATION TO INCLUDE HIS OR HER CURRENT LICENSE NUMBER ON THE BID.” IT ALSO STATES THAT “…IT WILL BE NECESSARY FOR HIM OR HER TO SHOW EVIDENCE OF LICENSE BEFORE HIS OR HER BID IS CONSIDERED.”

PREQUALIFICATION IS NOT REQUIRED ON THIS PROJECT. FUTHER DETAILS AND DEFINITIONS REGARDING THIS PROVISION ARE INCLUDED IN SECTION 102 OF SPECIAL PROVISION 22-LPA-001 AND ALDOT’S STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS.

PROOF OF INSURANCE COVERAGES OF THE TYPES AND AMOUNTS AS SET FORTH IN THE PROJECT SPECIFICATIONS WILL BE REQUIRED OF THE CONTRACTOR, AND ANY AND ALL SUBCONTRACTORS, PRIOR TO BEGINNING WORK. THE CONTRACTOR WILL BE REQUIRED TO PERFORM WORK AMOUNTING TO AT LEAST 30% OF THE TOTAL CONTRACT COST WITH HIS OWN ORGANIZATION.

THIS IS A STATE-FUNDED PROJECT THROUGH ALDOT. THE PROPOSED WORK SHALL BE PERFORMED IN CONFORMITY WITH ALL APPLICABLE LAWS, RULES, AND REGULATIONS.

THE RIGHT TO REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS IS RESERVED.

STANTON HENDRY

MAYOR, TOWN OF MILLRY

105 2ND AVENUE

MILLRY, ALABAMA 36558

Washington County News January 19, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Project No. SM-CM-PF-21-010

100242.22

TOWN OF CHATOM

(Owner)

Separate sealed bids for Chatom CDBG WWTP Improvements will be received by the Town of Chatom at the office of Chatom Town Hall, until 11:00 A.M. local time, on Friday, February 2, 2024, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following location:

Chatom Town Hall, 44 West Front Street, Chatom, AL 36518.

The scope of work for this project will consist of replacing 4 EA – 8” Valves, 4 EA – 4” Valves, and the PLC System. The contract time will be 350 calendar days.

Bid documents may be viewed and downloaded by visiting www.ardurra.com and clicking on the BidDocs tab in the upper right corner of the webpage, where you will be redirected to www.QuestCDN.com to locate the project and complete the download. There is a $22.00 non-refundable cost for downloading the contract documents in PDF format.

The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit, with its bid, security in the amount of, form of and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

A Pre-bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Chatom Town Hall, 44 West Front Street, Chatom, AL 36518. Bidder’s attendance is encouraged, but not required.

Washington County News January 12, 19, 26, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on March 12, 2003 by Mary E. Stagner a/k/a Eileen Reid Stagner a/k/a Mary Eileen Stagner and Jerry E. Stagner, wife and husband, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc., and recorded in Mortgage Book 308 at Page 225 on March 21, 2003, and modified in and corrected by affidavit recorded July 21, 2023 in Book 604 Page 168, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on February 22, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Parcel I: Beginning at the Southwest corner od the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run North 210 fee to the true point of beginning; thence run East 210 feet to a point; thence run North 210 feet to a point; thence run West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 210 feet back to the point of beginning; containing 1 acre, more or less. Less and except any road right-of-ways existing of record.

Parcel II: Commencing at the Northwest corner of the South Half of the NE1/4 of the NW1/4 of Section 5, Township 2 North, Range 2 West, Washington County, Alabama; thence run South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West 355.41 feet to a point, said point being the Point of Beginning of the herein described parcel of land; thence continue South 0 degrees 31 minutes 3 seconds West for 100 feet to a point; thence run South 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds East for 292.49 feet to a point; thence run North 00 degrees 31 minutes 03 seconds East for 100 feet to a point; thence run North 90 degrees 0 minutes 0 seconds West , 292.49 feet back to the Point of Beginning, containing 0.68 acres, more or less.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 664 Wilmer Reid Rd, Citronelle, AL 36522.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, as Trustee for the benefit of the Freddie Mac Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2019-3, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 21-020392

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News January 5, 2024, January 12, 2024 and January 19, 2024

|

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JULIE LYNN YOCUM, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2023-068

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Julie Lynn Yocum, deceased, having been granted to Morgana E. Yocum on the 10th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News January 19, 26, and February 2, 2024

|

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2023-082

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF JANGER S. CARTEE, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 21st day of December, 2023 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KENNETH W. CARTEE Executor of the Estate of Janger S. Cartee. Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News January 5, 12, 19, 2024

|

PROBATE WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF THOMAS IVY, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2024-001

NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE WILL

TO: BRITTON IVY and BRITNEY IVY

Non-Residents of the State of Alabama whose whereabouts are unknown.

On the 2nd day of January, 2024, came JUDY F. IVY-MILLER and produced to this Court a paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Thomas Ivy, deceased, and moved the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record.

You are notified that a hearing has been set before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County at 10:30 o’clock a.m. on the 20th day of February, 2024, when the motion will be considered. You have the right to appear at said hearing, and show why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

P. O. BOX 1087

CHATOM, ALABAMA 36518

Washington County News January 12, 19, 26, 2024

|

PUBLIC MEETING

The Utilities Board of the Town of Millry will hold a public meeting on February 12, 2024 at 5:15 pm Central Time at Millry City Hall located at 105 Second Avenue, Millry AL. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan application for the following projects:

1) Dredge the wastewater lagoon, placing dredged material in drying beds constructed for the purpose.

2) Install stream gauge and monitoring equipment at creek.

All citizens are urged to attend and express their views. Prior to the meeting, the project environmental information document will be available for viewing upon request at Millry City Hall at 105 Second Avenue, Millry AL.

Stan Rigney

Chairman of the Board

251-846 2301

Washington County News January 12, 19, 26 and February 2, 2024