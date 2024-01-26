WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 01-26 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

Separate sealed bids for Chatom CDBG WWTP Improvements will be received by the Town of Chatom at the office of Chatom Town Hall, until 11:00 A.M. local time, on Friday, February 2, 2024, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The Information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifications, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined at the following location:

Chatom Town Hall, 44 West Front Street, Chatom, AL 36518.

The scope of work for this project will consist of replacing 4 EA – 8” Valves, 4 EA – 4” Valves, and the PLC System. The contract time will be 350 calendar days.

Bid documents may be viewed and downloaded by visiting www.ardurra.com and clicking on the BidDocs tab in the upper right corner of the webpage, where you will be redirected to www.QuestCDN.com to locate the project and complete the download. There is a $22.00 non-refundable cost for downloading the contract documents in PDF format.

The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids.

Each bidder must deposit, with its bid, security in the amount of, form of and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders.

Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246.

No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

A Pre-bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time, on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Chatom Town Hall, 44 West Front Street, Chatom, AL 36518. Bidder’s attendance is encouraged, but not required.

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy L. Massey, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on November 30, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORTGAGE BOOK: 445 PAGE: 345; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on May 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, run South 276 feet to the State Line-Millry Road, thence Southwest parallel with said road 270 feet; thence South 70 degrees East 207 feet to the West line of said quarter/quarter Section; thence South 389 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 145 feet, more or less to the North margin of Chatom-Buckatunna Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the North margin of said road 305 feet, more or less to a point directly West of the Point of Beginning; thence East 300 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.5 acres, more or less, and lying being in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 794 Hartley Rd, Millry, AL 36558. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 1, 2023 until July 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 11, 2023 until August 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 22, 2023 until October 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 31, 2023 until January 9, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 9, 2024 until March 19, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01851

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JULIE LYNN YOCUM, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2023-068

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration on the estate of Julie Lynn Yocum, deceased, having been granted to Morgana E. Yocum on the 10th day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Administratrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

PROBATE WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF THOMAS IVY, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2024-001

NOTICE OF HEARING TO PROBATE WILL

TO: BRITTON IVY and BRITNEY IVY

Non-Residents of the State of Alabama whose whereabouts are unknown.

On the 2nd day of January, 2024, came JUDY F. IVY-MILLER and produced to this Court a paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Thomas Ivy, deceased, and moved the Court to admit the said Will to probate and record.

You are notified that a hearing has been set before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County at 10:30 o’clock a.m. on the 20th day of February, 2024, when the motion will be considered. You have the right to appear at said hearing, and show why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

P. O. BOX 1087

CHATOM, ALABAMA 36518

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

Bay Gas Storage Company, LLC (Bay Gas) is seeking permission to deepen its “Bay Gas SWD #2” well, permit number 16108-SWD-19-07, a UIC Class II Saltwater Disposal Well located in Section 3, Township 3 North, Range 1 West, McIntosh Alabama, Washington County. Bay Gas proposes to inject produced water into the Tuscaloosa formation which is brought to the surface in conjunction with its natural gas storage operations.

Application for the permit of said well is being submitted to the State Oil and Gas Board. Interested parties may obtain additional information by contacting the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, Post Office Box 869999, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486-6999, telephone number 205-247-3575.

A public meeting may be requested by any interested party. Such requests must be received by the State Oil and Gas Board within fifteen (15) days from the date of the notice.

PUBLIC MEETING

The Utilities Board of the Town of Millry will hold a public meeting on February 12, 2024 at 5:15 pm Central Time at Millry City Hall located at 105 Second Avenue, Millry AL. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan application for the following projects:

1) Dredge the wastewater lagoon, placing dredged material in drying beds constructed for the purpose.

2) Install stream gauge and monitoring equipment at creek.

All citizens are urged to attend and express their views. Prior to the meeting, the project environmental information document will be available for viewing upon request at Millry City Hall at 105 Second Avenue, Millry AL.

Stan Rigney

Chairman of the Board

251-846 2301

