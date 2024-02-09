WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 02-09 CLICK HERE

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Case No.: 65-CV-2022-900077.00

NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY

PUBLICATION

In The Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama

JAMES T. MARTIN, Plaintiff,

vs.

SHERRI LYNN MARTIN, WILLIAM ANTHONY MARTIN, TERRY ANDREW MARTIN, and JOHN TRACY MARTIN, Defendants.

Notice To: Sherri Lynn Martin, an affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because the defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated January 26th, 2024, you are hereby notified that on November 29th, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint to Partition of Heirs Property. On January 26th, 2024, the Court granted Plaintiffs Motion for Service by Publication. You must file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiffs attorney, Joseph J. Minus, at Phelps Dunbar, LLP, 101 Dauphin Street, Suite 1000, Post Office Box 2727, Mobile, Alabama 36602, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Done this 26th day of January, 2024

Valerie Knapp

Circuit Court Clerk

Joseph J. Minus

Phelps Dunbar, LLP

101 Dauphin Street, Suite 1000

Mobile, Alabama 36602

Post Office Box 2727

Washington County News February 9, 16, 23, and March 1, 2024

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephanie R. Bell, an unmarried woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First United Security Bank, its successors and assigns, on November 17, 2003, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, at Book 324, Page 244, as re-recorded at Book 325, Page 163; the undersigned UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for PRL Title Trust I, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Washington County, Alabama, on March 7, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 32 of the Whispering Pines Subdivision, a revised plat of which is recorded in Map Book 4, Page 28 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and being a part of Sections 2 and 3 of Township 6 North, Range 1 East, Washington County, Alabama.

Property street address for informational purposes: 32 Martin Dr Leroy, AL 36548

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender cash or certified funds made payable to Aldridge Pite, LLP at the time and place of the sale. Aldridge Pite, LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. UMB Bank, National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as legal title trustee for PRL Title Trust I, Mortgagee/Transferee ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP Six Piedmont Center 3525 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30305. Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee.

THIS OFFICE IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Washington County News 2/9/2024, 2/16/2024, 2/23/2024

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-003

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES ISHAM SCARBROUGH, SR., DECEASED

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of James Isham Scarbrough, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Susan Elaine Goldstein on the 23rd day of January, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News February 2, 9, 16, 2024

Election Notice

STATE OF ALABAMA

PROBATE OFFICE

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

PUBLIC NOTICE REGARDING UPCOMING 2024 ALABAMA STATEWIDE PRIMARY- RUNOFF ELECTION

Pursuant to §21-4-23(b), of the Code of Alabama (1975), notice is hereby given of the following with regard to Washington County, Alabama:

1. Instructions, printed in large type, conspicuously displayed at each voter registration site and polling place, sufficient to provide hearing impaired and seriously visually impaired individuals with adequate information as to how and where they may register and vote.

2. Each polling place shall have an EXPRESS VOTE machine – Voter Assist Terminal for use by individuals with disabilities who would otherwise be prevented from voting because of their inability to mark a paper ballot.

3. Absentee ballots are available to any individual with a disability or elderly individual who, because of disability or age, is unable to go to their assigned polling place to vote on Election Day. The deadlines for requesting and submitting an absentee ballot is the same as it is for other persons seeking to vote by absentee ballot.

4. Every individual, including individuals with a disability or elderly individuals, may select a person of his or her choice to accompany such individual into the polling place to assist with the marking and casting of a ballot, provided the person providing assistance is not the voting individual’s employer, agent of the voting individual’s employer, or an officer or agent of the voting individual’s labor union.

5. The Primary Runoff Election shall be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Done this 30th Day of January, 2024

Nick Williams

Judge of Probate

Washington County News February 9, 2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

Washington County Hospital and Nursing Home Notice of Data Breach

Washington County Hospital and Nursing Home (“WCH”) experienced a data security incident that may involved the personal and protected health information of some individuals it serves. WCH takes the privacy and security of information in its possession very seriously and sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this incident may cause. This notice is intended to alert potentially impacted individuals of the incident, steps we are taking in response, and resources available to assist and protect individuals.

On December 24, 2023, WCH experienced a network disruption that impacted the functionality and access of certain systems. Upon discovery of this incident, WCH immediately disconnected all access to the network and promptly engaged a specialized third-party cybersecurity firm and IT personnel to assist with securing the environment, as well as, to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The forensics investigation is still ongoing, but WCH has learned that there are evidence to suggest some of WCH files were accessed by an unauthorized actor. Upon learning this, WCH launched a review of the potentially impacted files to identify the individuals and information involved. WCH completed the review and has begun to notify the impacted individuals. WCH expects to send waves of notice to impacted individuals. The letter will identify the type of information involved.

WCH is committed to ensuring the privacy and security of all personal information in our care. Since the discovery of the Incident, WCH has taken and will continue to take steps to mitigate the risk of future issues. Specifically, WCH engaged a specialized cybersecurity firm and IT personnel to conduct a forensic investigation to determine the nature and scope of the Incident. Additionally, WCH took the following steps, including, but not limited to: disconnecting all access to the network; changing administrative credentials; restoring operations in a safe and secure mode; enhancing security measures; and took steps and will continue to take steps to mitigate the risk of future harm.

If there was unauthorized access to sensitive information, WCH will be offering complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those impacted individuals. WCH strongly encourages all identified individuals to register for this free service.

WCH encourage all members to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, security experts suggest that individuals contact his/her financial institution and all major credit bureaus to inform them of such a breach and take the recommended steps to protect his/her interests, including the possible placement of a fraud alert on the credit file.

WCH recognize that our members may have questions not addressed in this notice. For more information, please call 1-833-919-4763 (toll free) Monday through Friday, during the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (excluding U.S. national holidays).

Sincerely,

Teresa Grimes, CEO

Washington County Hospital and Nursing Home

Washington County News February 9, 2024

NOTICE

Bay Gas Storage Company, LLC (Bay Gas) is seeking permission to deepen its “Bay Gas SWD #2” well, permit number 16108-SWD-19-07, a UIC Class II Saltwater Disposal Well located in Section 3, Township 3 North, Range 1 West, McIntosh Alabama, Washington County. Bay Gas proposes to inject produced water into the Tuscaloosa formation which is brought to the surface in conjunction with its natural gas storage operations.

Application for the permit of said well is being submitted to the State Oil and Gas Board. Interested parties may obtain additional information by contacting the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, Post Office Box 869999, Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35486-6999, telephone number 205-247-3575.

A public meeting may be requested by any interested party. Such requests must be received by the State Oil and Gas Board within fifteen (15) days from the date of the notice.

Washington County News January 26, and February 2, 9, 2024

STATEWIDE AMENDMENT

STATE OF ALABAMA

PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2023 Second Special Session enacted Act No. 2023-562 (SB3), proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022;

WHEREAS, in conformity with Section 284 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, as amended, the Legislature has ordered an election by the qualified electors of the state upon such proposed amendment; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendment, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, which shall be published once a week for at least four successive weeks immediately preceding the day appointed for the election;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, an election will be held in the State of Alabama in the manner and form provided by law upon the following proposed amendment to the Constitution of 2022 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED

BY ACT NO. 2023-562

“Section 71.01

(A) The following words and phrases, whenever used in this amendment, shall have the following respective meanings:

“Basic Appropriations” means, with respect to any regular session of the legislature, such appropriations as the legislature may deem appropriate for the expenditures by the state during the ensuing budget period for the ordinary expenses of the executive, legislative and judicial departments branches of the state, for payment of the public debt, and for education (excluding, however, any item within the scope of the foregoing that is at the time provided for by a continuing appropriation or otherwise).

“Budget Period” means a fiscal year of the state or such period other than [a] a fiscal year as may hereafter be fixed by law as the period with respect to which state budgets are prepared and state appropriations are made.

(B) On or before the second legislative day of each regular session of the legislature, beginning with the first regular session after January 1, 1983, the governor shall transmit to the legislature for its consideration a proposed budget for the then next ensuing budget period.

(C) The duty of the legislature at any regular session to make the basic appropriations for any budget period that will commence before the first day of any succeeding regular session shall be paramount; and, accordingly, beginning with the first regular session held after January 1, 1983, no bill (other than a bill making any of the basic appropriations) shall be signed by either the presiding officer of the house or senate and transmitted to the other house until bills making the basic appropriations for the then ensuing budget period shall have been signed by the presiding officer of each house of the legislature in accordance with Section 66 of this Constitution and presented to the governor in accordance with Section 125 of this Constitution; provided, that this paragraph (C) shall not affect the passage of local laws or local constitutional amendments, the adoption of resolutions, or the conduct of any other legislative functions that do not require a third reading; and provided further, that following adoption, by vote of either house of not less than three-fifths of a quorum present, of a resolution declaring that the provisions of this paragraph (C) shall not be applicable in that house to a particular bill, which shall be specified in said resolution by number and title, the bill so specified may proceed to final passage therein.

(D) Upon the signing and presentation to the governor in accordance with the said Sections 66 and 125 of bills making the basic appropriations, the provisions of the foregoing paragraph (C) prohibiting the final passage of bills in the house and senate (other than bills making any part of the basic appropriations) shall cease to be effective and shall not be revived or become again effective as a result of (i) the subsequent legislative history of any bill so signed and presented, including any veto, return with executive amendment, or any other action, or failure to act, by either the governor or the legislature under the provisions of the said Section 125; or (ii) a determination, by either judicial decree or opinion of the justices of the Alabama Supreme Court, that any bill so signed and presented is wholly or in part invalid.

(E) The legislature may, by statute or rule, make such further provisions for the timely passage of bills making the basic appropriations as are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution.

(F) Nothing contained herein shall be construed as requiring the legislature to make any appropriation not otherwise required by this Constitution to be made.

(G) Notwithstanding any provision of this amendment, any resolution authorizing the consideration of a bill proposing a local law adopted before November 8, 2016March 5, 2024, that conformed to the rules of either body of the Legislature at the time it was adopted, is ratified, approved, validated, and confirmed, and the application of any such resolution is effective from the date of original adoption.”

FURTHER, I proclaim and direct that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in every county as required by law.

Washington County News February 9, 16, 23, and March 1, 2024

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF

ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

PO Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463)

1400 Coliseum Boulevard

(Zip 36110-2400)

Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463

(334) 271-7700

PROPOSED CONSENT ORDER

Account Code: 350

CHOCTAW & WASHINGTON COUNTY

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Environmental Management Act, Ala. Code §§22-22A-1 to 22-22A-17, as amended, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management is proposing to issue a Consent Order to Crosbys Creek Oil & Gas, LLC, the owner/operator of an oil production and gas re-injection facility currently operating in Millry, Washington County, Alabama, and an oil production wellsite currently operating in Isney, Choctaw County, Alabama.

The violations include the flaring of unmetered gas/vapors.

The Department is proposing a civil penalty in the amount of $30,000.00. The Order, if issued, would require Crosby Creek Oil & Gas, LLC to pay the Alabama Department of Environmental Management within 45 days of the effective date, and comply with the terms, limitations, and conditions of the Permit and the Department’s regulations immediately.

Interested persons may submit written comments, including request for a hearing, within 30 days of the publication date of this notice, to:

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Attention: Ronald W. Gore

Chief, Air Division

PO Box 301463

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-1463

The comment period shall end at the close of business 30 days from the publication date of this notice. A copy of the proposed Order is available on the ADEM web page at http://adem.alabama.gov/compInfo/adminOrders.cnt, or may be obtained by written request to the above address. A nominal fee for copying may be charged.

This notice is hereby given this 7th of February, 2024, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Washington County News February 9, 2024