WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 03-01 CLICK HERE

Red Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be accepting bids for work on the Red Creek Volunteer fire station. The job will consist as followed 12×14 concrete slab, 2 (7’x7’) additions. Renovation also include upgraded lights, windows, electrical and necessary plumbing.The bid shall represent total cost to perform all necessary duties to deliver the finished services. For submitting bids contact Ricky Sullivan 251-242-0702 or Lynn Kirkland 251-366-2977. The Red Creek Volunteer Fire Department has the right to reject any or all bids.

Washington County New March 1, 8, 15, 2024

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority

Legal Services

Invitation Bid Meeting

RFQ-01-16-2024-001

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority (MCHA) is soliciting for sealed bids for Project: RFQ-01-16-2024-001.

This project includes legal services in Mt. Vernon, AL. The Proposer shall be readily available to perform the following legal services, as requested by the Executive Director and/or Board of Directors:

A. Review drafts of contracts and leases.

B. Advise on legal issues related to agency and tax‐exempt organization status.

C. Advise on individual labor and employment matters.

D. Review personnel, fiscal and other policies, as well as agency bylaws.

E. Advise on Human Resources policies and/or procedures.

F. Advise on responses to subpoenas, court orders, and requests for information from third parties.

G. Defend lawsuits, administrative claims, or other legal claims.

H. Conduct litigation as necessary.

I. Provide legal services on a quarterly or as needed basis.

J. Attend MCHA meetings quarterly.

K. Follow MCHA State Statues – Alabama Code 24-7-1.

L. Provide annual retainer fee and hourly fee if representation in needed in litigation in Circuit Court, the Federal District Court, the Court of Civil Appeals, the Alabama Supreme Court, and/or the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

Bids are due on March 7, 2024, at the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority by 12:00 PM (CT) at 1080 A Red Fox Road, Mt. Vernon, AL 36560, Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at the MCHA Conference Room on October March 7, 2024 @ 12:00pm. MCHA reserves the right to reject any or all the bids. The awarding of bids will be pending approval of the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority.

This invitation for Bid is open to selected General Contractors; however, the award shall be made under unrestricted solicitation to the lowest/responsive/responsible bidder using the “X” Factor tabulation (Indian Preference). The Project will be awarded to one Prime Contractor.

All bids must be sealed and addressed to the MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority and plainly marked with the Bidder’s name and the Project name. Bids shall be on a Lump Sum basis per the Project documents; segregated bids will not be accepted. Bid documents and specifications are made a part of this Invitation for Bid.

For additional information contact Lillie Steiner at lilliesteiner@mowachoctaw.com or Lillie Steiner @ 251-605-6759.

MOWA Choctaw Housing Authority

1080 A Red Fox Road

Mt. Vernon, AL 36560

251-829-5000

Washington County News February 23, and March 1, 2024

Complaint to Quiet Title

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2024-900003.00

GEORGE MICHAEL BIGGS, et al., Plaintiffs

v.

PAUL GREGORY VON SEGGEN, et al., Defendants

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

To: Paul Gregory Von Seggen, Scott Douglas Von Seggen, 11009 East 3rd Avenue, Apt. 64, Spokane Valley, WA 99206

You are hereby notified that the above styled action has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama, for quiet title.

You are also hereby notified that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication hereinbefore entered by the Court, you are commanded and required to file with the Clerk of the Court, and serve upon the plaintiffs’ attorney, E. Tatum Turner, Esq., P. O. Drawer 1389, Chatom, Alabama, 36518, an answer to the complaint by the 14th day of March, 2024, or, upon the expiration of thirty (30) days thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against you in Case Number CV-2024-900003.00 in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama.

Dated this the 19th day of February, 2024.

Valerie Bailey

Washington County Circuit Clerk

P. O. Box 548

Chatom, AL 36518

Washington County News February 23, and March 1, 8, 15, 2024

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Case No.: 65-CV-2022-900077.00

NOTICE FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

In The Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama

JAMES T. MARTIN, Plaintiff,

vs.

SHERRI LYNN MARTIN, WILLIAM ANTHONY MARTIN, TERRY ANDREW MARTIN, and JOHN TRACY MARTIN, Defendants.

Notice To: Sherri Lynn Martin, an affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because the defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance. By Order of the Court for service by publication dated January 26th, 2024, you are hereby notified that on November 29th, 2022, Plaintiff filed a Complaint to Partition of Heirs Property. On January 26th, 2024, the Court granted Plaintiffs Motion for Service by Publication. You must file with the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Washington County, Alabama and serve upon Plaintiffs attorney, Joseph J. Minus, at Phelps Dunbar, LLP, 101 Dauphin Street, Suite 1000, Post Office Box 2727, Mobile, Alabama 36602, an answer in writing within 30 days after the last publication of this Notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Done this 26th day of January, 2024

Valerie Knapp

Circuit Court Clerk

Joseph J. Minus

Phelps Dunbar, LLP

101 Dauphin Street, Suite 1000

Mobile, Alabama 36602

Post Office Box 2727

Washington County News February 9, 16, 23, and March 1, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on 06/24/2021, by Jonas Barkley Lathan, husband and wife and Heather Lathan, as Mortgagors, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Quicken Loans, LLC as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Washington County, Alabama, in MORT Book 528, Page 449 on 6/28/2021 and re-recorded in MORT Book 528, Page 581 on 7/2/2021, and subsequently assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC and recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Washington County, Alabama on 11/27/2023 in MISC Book 209, Page 586, and default having continued under the terms of said Mortgage, and by virtue of Alabama Code Section 35-10-3 and 35-10-2, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, during the legal hours of sale, on 4/26/2024.

COMMENCING AT A 3/4 INCH CAPPED REBAR FOUND SITUATED AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE E 1/2 OF NE 1/4 OF SECTION 8, TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 3 WEST IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN NORTH FOR 658.06 FEET TO A POST FOUND; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH FOR 1981.94 FEET; THENCE EAST FOR 1013.91 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH REBAR; THENCE CONTINUE EAST FOR 153.00 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH REBAR BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LAND TO BE DESCRIBED; THENCE RUN NORTH 09 DEGREES 09 MINUTES 21 SECONDS WEST FOR 282.72 FEET TO A CORNER OF A FENCE; THENCE RUN NORTH 76 DEGREES 47 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID FENCE FOR 94.47 FEET TO A CORNER OF SAID FENCE; THENCE SOUTH 80 DEGREES 07 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID FENCE FOR 97.14 FEET TO A CORNER OF SAID FENCE; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00 DEGREES 12 MINUTES 14 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID FENCE FOR 207.01 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY HIGHWAY NO. 1; THENCE RUN SOUTH 59 DEGREES 00 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE FOR 149.57 FEET TO A 1/2 INCH REBAR; THENCE RUN WEST 15.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, MORE OR LESS. LAND BEING SITUATED IN THE SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4 OF SECTION 5, TOWNSHIP 5 NORTH, RANGE 3 WEST IN WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use or enjoyment.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Kent D. McPhail

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

Counsel for Mortgagee/Transferee

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL 36602

251-438-2333

Washington County News 3/1/2024, 3/8/2024, and 3/15/2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason D Whatley a single person, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Prospect Mortgage, LLC, on December 9, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book: 477 Page: 211; with loan modification agreement(s) recorded in MORT Book 517 Page 188 and MORT Book 533 Page 245; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on April 16, 2024, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 29 in Revision No. 1 of the Palmer’s Subdivision of a part of Sections 2 and 3 of Township 6 North, Range 1 East as surveyed by Ralph A. McVay and recorded in Plat Book 3 at Page 80 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama. Being more particularly described as commencing at a point 2267 feet North of and 2535 feet East of the Northwest Corner of Subdivision “C” of Section 18, Township 6 North, Range 1 East, Washington County, Alabama, being the Southwest Corner of Lot 1 of said Revision No. 1 of Palmer’s Subdivision; thence run North 50 degrees 30 minutes East along the North margin of U.S. Highway No. 43 a distance of 516.8 feet to the Southwest Corner of Lot 28 of said subdivision; thence run North 20 degrees 35 minutes West along the East margin of Palmer Drive 197.6 feet to an iron pipe at the Point of Beginning; thence run North 69 degrees 30 minutes East 136.00 to an iron pipe; thence run North 20 degrees 35 minutes West 150.00 feet to a concrete monument; thence run South 69 degrees 30 minutes West 135.80 feet to an iron pin on the East margin of Palmer Drive; thence run South 20 degrees 30 minutes East along said East margin 150.00 feet to the Point of Beginning.. Property street address for informational purposes: 513 Palmer Cir , Leroy, AL 36548. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 24-00986-MT-AL

Washington County News 02/16/2024, 02/23/2024, 03/01/2024

Estate Administration

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GRACIE L. ODOM

CASE NUMBER: PC2024-006

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GRACIE L. ODOM, DECEASED

Letters of Administration on the Estate of Gracie L. Odom, deceased, having been granted to Marsha Lu Odom 8th day of February, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same for payment within the time allowed by law or the same will thereafter be barred.

MARSHA LU ODOM

the Administratrix of the Estate of Gracie L. Odom, Deceased.

E. TATUM TURNER

As attorney for Administratrix of

The Estate of Gracie L. Odom, deceased

Post Office Drawer 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News February 23, March 1, 8, 2024

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NUMBER: W-17-119

IN RE: The Estate of Alvin G. Taylor, Deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

The final discharge hearing of the Estate of Alvin G. Taylor having been set for the 29th day of February, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, notice is hereby given to all next of kin and all known and unknown heirs of Alvin G. Taylor to appear at said hearing or immediately contact the attorney for the Executrix in this matter.

Attorney for Executrix

Dolbare Law, LLC

J. Blane Dolbare

Attorney at Law

PO Box 565

Chatom, AL 36518

251-847-7777

Washington County News February 16, 23 and March 1, 2024

Election Notice

State of Alabama

County of Washington

Probate Court

Supplemental List of Qualified Voters

Pursuant to the Code of Alabama, 1975, §17-4-1, I, Nick Williams, Probate Judge, hereby certify that the within constitutes the supplemental list of registered voters who have registered to vote since the original list, that was published previously, as the same appears from the list on file in this office based on information provided by the Board of Registrars.

NICK WILLIAMS

Judge of Probate

CENTER 01 HOBSON FH

BOYKIN, BRETT

HADLEY, ROGER

WELBORN, BRAXTON

CENTER 02 FRANKVILLE FH

KNAPP, BAILEIGH

KNAPP, THOMAS

CENTER 03 MILLRY FH

ANDERSON, CURTIS

BEECH, DANIEL

COVINGTON, CLARENCE

CRAIG, SHEMICKA

ETHERIDGE, CHRISTOPHER

MULLIS, ANNALEE

MURPHY, JR KEFLYNN

SMITH, BRANNON

SMITH, DANIEL

WEST, CHRISTINA

CENTER 04 RED CREEK FH

KIRKLAND, MADELYN

CENTER 05 COPELAND ASSEMBLY OF GOD GYMNASIUM

ALLDAY, BRENNON

COOLEY, JR JAMES

DUBOSE, BRAXTON

CENTER 06 YARBO FH

LOUQUE, GAYLE

CENTER 07 LATON HILL FH

BOWMAN, JESSICA

CHARLES, FLOYD

WILLIAMS, KELLY

CENTER 08 FRUITDALE FH

GARLAND, CHARLES

HILL, DALON

HOLLAND, WYATT

JOHNSON, KAYLI

MANNING, PENNY

MANNING, TORI

MORGAN, MELISA

MORRIS, SHELDON

WILLIAMS, ANGELINA

CENTER 09 DEER PARK FH

BIVENS, MADISON

COOK, ARLAND

DYKSTRA, VALERIE

GERHART, CATHERINE

IVY, REBECCA

LOFTON, CAROLINE

MILLER, PAIGE

CENTER 10 CHARITY CHAPEL FH

BRADFORD, BEVERLY

CENTER 11 TIBBIE FH

GERLICK, DAELYNN

MCCORMACK, KANSAS

MCILWAIN, TIA

PARNELL, JEANETTE

STEINER, PRESTON

CENTER 12 FAIRFORD FH

BYRD, ALEXIS

KIRKWOOD, ADELYN

LEE, HARVEY

SHEPPERSON, STACEY

STUARD, GLORIA

CENTER 13 MCINTOSH COMMUNITY CENTER

ADAMS, ASHLEY

YOUNG, JR FREDDIE

CENTER 13-1 MOWA CHOCTAW COMMUNITY CENTER

BRETT, BLAZE

EVERETT, SABRA

GAYNOR, SR GERALD

GAYNOR, CYNTHIA

MCDONALD, MARCUS

ONEAL, NICHOLAS

REED, BRICEN

REED, JUSTIN

STINSON, JOSHUA

WEAVER, PATRICK

WESTRY, GEQESE

CENTER 14 WAGARVILLE FH

BATES, RENEE

MASSEY, LIZA

MASSEY, WILLIAM

MITCHELL, II OTWAY

OVERSTREET, ARTHOR

CENTER 15 LEROY FH

GARRIS, WILLIAM

MCDOLE, MADAYSIA

PEARCE, ANNA

CENTER 16 ST STEPHENS NUTRITION CENTER

CARTEE, COOPER

JOHNSON, KEYUNNA

CENTER 17 SHERIFF’S TRAINING CENTER

BAXTER, DEBRA

BRUMLEY, DEVIN

COAKER, LISA

DUNN, PHILLIPE

HOWARD, ROSE

ONEAL, JR JAMES

ONEAL, KAREN

REYNOLDS, MICHAELA

Washington County News March 1, 2024

STATEWIDE AMENDMENT

STATE OF ALABAMA

PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2023 Second Special Session enacted Act No. 2023-562 (SB3), proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022;

WHEREAS, in conformity with Section 284 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, as amended, the Legislature has ordered an election by the qualified electors of the state upon such proposed amendment; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendment, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, which shall be published once a week for at least four successive weeks immediately preceding the day appointed for the election;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, an election will be held in the State of Alabama in the manner and form provided by law upon the following proposed amendment to the Constitution of 2022 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2023-562

“Section 71.01

(A) The following words and phrases, whenever used in this amendment, shall have the following respective meanings:

“Basic Appropriations” means, with respect to any regular session of the legislature, such appropriations as the legislature may deem appropriate for the expenditures by the state during the ensuing budget period for the ordinary expenses of the executive, legislative and judicial departments branches of the state, for payment of the public debt, and for education (excluding, however, any item within the scope of the foregoing that is at the time provided for by a continuing appropriation or otherwise).

“Budget Period” means a fiscal year of the state or such period other than [a] a fiscal year as may hereafter be fixed by law as the period with respect to which state budgets are prepared and state appropriations are made.

(B) On or before the second legislative day of each regular session of the legislature, beginning with the first regular session after January 1, 1983, the governor shall transmit to the legislature for its consideration a proposed budget for the then next ensuing budget period.

(C) The duty of the legislature at any regular session to make the basic appropriations for any budget period that will commence before the first day of any succeeding regular session shall be paramount; and, accordingly, beginning with the first regular session held after January 1, 1983, no bill (other than a bill making any of the basic appropriations) shall be signed by either the presiding officer of the house or senate and transmitted to the other house until bills making the basic appropriations for the then ensuing budget period shall have been signed by the presiding officer of each house of the legislature in accordance with Section 66 of this Constitution and presented to the governor in accordance with Section 125 of this Constitution; provided, that this paragraph (C) shall not affect the passage of local laws or local constitutional amendments, the adoption of resolutions, or the conduct of any other legislative functions that do not require a third reading; and provided further, that following adoption, by vote of either house of not less than three-fifths of a quorum present, of a resolution declaring that the provisions of this paragraph (C) shall not be applicable in that house to a particular bill, which shall be specified in said resolution by number and title, the bill so specified may proceed to final passage therein.

(D) Upon the signing and presentation to the governor in accordance with the said Sections 66 and 125 of bills making the basic appropriations, the provisions of the foregoing paragraph (C) prohibiting the final passage of bills in the house and senate (other than bills making any part of the basic appropriations) shall cease to be effective and shall not be revived or become again effective as a result of (i) the subsequent legislative history of any bill so signed and presented, including any veto, return with executive amendment, or any other action, or failure to act, by either the governor or the legislature under the provisions of the said Section 125; or (ii) a determination, by either judicial decree or opinion of the justices of the Alabama Supreme Court, that any bill so signed and presented is wholly or in part invalid.

(E) The legislature may, by statute or rule, make such further provisions for the timely passage of bills making the basic appropriations as are not inconsistent with the provisions of this Constitution.

(F) Nothing contained herein shall be construed as requiring the legislature to make any appropriation not otherwise required by this Constitution to be made.

(G) Notwithstanding any provision of this amendment, any resolution authorizing the consideration of a bill proposing a local law adopted before November 8, 2016March 5, 2024, that conformed to the rules of either body of the Legislature at the time it was adopted, is ratified, approved, validated, and confirmed, and the application of any such resolution is effective from the date of original adoption.”

FURTHER, I proclaim and direct that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in every county as required by law.

Washington County News February 9, 16, 23, and March 1, 2024