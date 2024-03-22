WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 03-22 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

*NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS*

Notice is hereby given that the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES (DCNR) is soliciting Sealed Bid Proposals regarding the:

McINTOSH BOAT RAMP PARKING LOT RE-PAVE

PROJECT NO. 65-WFF-30

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Scope of Work: Project shall generally consist of asphalt installation, minor grade, and standard site work.

The Commissioner of DCNR, c/o Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, will receive Sealed Bid Proposals at its headquarters at 64 N. Union Street, Suite 551, Montgomery, AL 36104 until 5:00 P.M. Central Time on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

It is anticipated that the Sealed Bid Proposals will be read aloud publicly at 1:00 P.M. Central Time on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

*It is incumbent upon Bidders and interested parties to consult the DCNR website for any updates, delays, or changes at https://www.outdooralabama.com/*

Bid Package: Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications are kept on file for examination at DCNR headquarters and may also be obtained electronically by contacting:

Mr. Todd Mize

WFF Engineer

Todd.Mize@dcnr.alabama.gov

Pre-bid Conference: It is anticipated that a pre-bid conference will occur at the McIntosh Boat Ramp on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. All parties interested in bidding this work should consult the DCNR website for confirmation of this meeting and any updates.

Forms for Submission of Bids: Sealed bids must be submitted on proposal forms available at DCNR headquarters or obtained electronically from Mr. Todd Mize at Todd.Mize@dcnr.alabama.gov.

Submission of Bids: Sealed bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the contract bid price, but not to exceed Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000).

Sealed Bid Proposals must also include an executed copy of the Disclosure Statement available here: https://examiners.alabama.gov/PDF/publications/Vendor-Disclosure-Statement.pdf.

Evaluation/Award: The contract shall be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. DCNR reserves the right to compare specific items, at its discretion, and to determine the lowest responsible bidder. It is anticipated that the award will be made within thirty (30) days of the bid opening.

Disclaimer: DCNR reserves the right to reject or accept any or all bids and to waive any informality in a submission. The best interests of DCNR shall be considered as the determining factor in selecting or not selecting a Bidder.

Performance Bond: A performance bond with a penalty equal to 100% of the amount of the contract price and a Payment Bond not less than 50% of the contract price will be required of the successful bidder.

Non-Discrimination: DCNR does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, pregnancy, national origin, genetic information, veteran status or disability in its hiring or employment practices nor in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities.

General Information:

For contracts in excess of $50,000, Contractor must be licensed as a General Contractor. Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975.

All responses received will be subject to the Alabama Open Records Act, Ala. Code § 36-12-40, (1975), as amended, and may be subject to public disclosure upon request.

If accommodations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act are needed to attend the bid opening or other required meetings or site visits, please contact Todd Mize at (334) 353-8596 or (334) 201-2994. Requests should be made as soon as possible, but at least 72 hours prior to scheduled meetings or site visit.

This publication is available in alternative formats upon request.

STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

CHRISTOPHER M. BLANKENSHIP COMMISSIONER

Washington County News March 22, 2024; March 29, 2024 and April 5, 2024

|

Request for Bid Proposals

The Washington County Commission will receive sealed proposals until 10:00 a.m., March 25, 2024, and at that time publicly opened for the following: Provide Alabama licensed professional engineer stamped plans for the emergency landslide repair on Mitchell Road in Washington County, Alabama. The bidder will provide labor and materials for all soil nail stabilization, roadway buildout, and shotcrete facia. The bidder will be prepared to provide at minimum a 5-year warranty on materials and installation and the stability of the stabilized section. The bidder will coordinate with Washington County who will provide excavation, haul-off, traffic control, erosion control, guardrail, construction water, trench drain construction, and any permitting. Specifications may be obtained at the Washington County Engineer’s Office, Washington County Courthouse, 45 Court Street, Chatom, Alabama 36518. Prequalification is not required; however, successful firm must have recent experience with geohazard mitigation and be staffed with a licensed professional civil engineer experienced in similar projects, licensed in the State of Alabama.

Washington County News March 15, 22, 2024

|

Notice to Contractors

Federal Aid Project No. DEMO-A209(250)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on March 29, 2024 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Resurfacing and Traffic Stripe on CR-11 (Copeland Road); on 2nd Avenue; on 3rd Avenue; on 4th Avenue; on Main Street; and on Long Street in Millry. Length 1.149 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Thirty (30) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $4.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $197,030 To $240,814.

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

Washington County News March 8, 15 & 22, 2024

|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Washington County Hospital –

Façade Renovations

Chatom, Alabama

Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be received by the Owner until 2:00 pm CST on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, for Washington County Hospital – Façade Renovations, located at 14600 St. Stephens Ave, Chatom, AL 36518, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

The scope of work involves furnishing all labor, materials, services, and equipment required to perform exterior renovations to the hospital’s façade, including the addition of a new parapet, in accordance with the drawings and specifications.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Washington County Hospital in an amount not less than five (5%) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $50,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds as required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Digital copies of the Bid Documents in PDF format are available for download at http://www.fosheearchitecture.com/wch at no cost. A hard copy is available for examination at the office of the Owner, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 am – 4:00 pm CST.

Access to the site is available by appointment by contacting Davin Dearmon at (251)533-5003 or ddearmon@wchnh.org.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Owner. The bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

Notice of Sales & Use Tax Exemption: Materials incorporated into the Work are exempt from sales and use tax pursuant to Alabama Act No. 2013-205 (effective January 1, 2014). General Contractors and subcontractors interested in bidding are advised to contact the Sales, Use, & Business Tax Division of the Alabama Department of Revenue for information regarding required qualifications for exemption.

In compliance with the Beason-Hammon Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act, § 31-13-1 et seq. of Code of Alabama 1975 (Act No. 2011-535), all bidders are required to submit an E-Verify Affidavit stating they are enrolled in the E-Verify Program with their Bid Proposals.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, or any portion thereof, and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interest of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Awarding Authority / Owner

Washington County Hospital

c/o Teresa Grimes, CEO

14600 St. Stephens Ave.

Chatom, AL 36518

(251)847-2223

tgrimes@wchnh.org

Architect

Foshee Architecture, LLC

John Foshee, Architect

21 S Court Street

Montgomery, AL 36104

(334)273-8733

john@fosheecompanies.com

Washington County News March 8, 15, 22, 2024

|

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 6, 2022 by Joshua Kyle Ready and Jamie K. Ready, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in MORT Book 533 at Page 29 on April 6, 2022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 9, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Lots 14, 15, and 16 according to the plat of re-survey, of Lakeview Park of McIntosh, Alabama, according to the re-survey thereof recorded in Map Book 3 at Page 81 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Washington county, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 102 Nichols Rd, Mc Intosh, AL 36553.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023619

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News March 15, 22, 29, 2024

|

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-013

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FAYE HESTER, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Faye Hester, deceased, having been granted to Mary V. Johnson on the 4th day of March, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News March 8, 15, 22, 2024

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF THOMAS IVY, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2024-001

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Thomas Ivy, deceased, having been granted to Judy F. Ivy-Miller, on the 22nd day of February, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News March 8, 15, 22, 2024

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF JOHNNY RAY IVY, DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2024-002

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executrix of the Will of Johnny Ray Ivy, deceased, having been granted to Judy F. Ivy-Miller, on the 22nd day of February, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS, JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executrix

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News March 8, 15, 22, 2024

|

SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a Writ of Execution issued out of State of Alabama, Department of Revenue of Montgomery County, Alabama, and to me directed by whereby I am commanded to make the amount of a certain judgment recently obtained against CHARLIE B. FRANKS, JR, in favor of State of Alabama, Department of Revenue out of goods, chattels, lands and tenements of the said CHARLIE B. FRANKS, JR, I have levied on the following property, to wit:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of the SE1/4 of the NE1/4, and run thence South 974 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein conveyed; thence run South 210 feet to a point; thence West 210 feet to a point; thence North 210 feet to a point; thence East 210 feet to the point of beginning; lying and being in the SE1/4 of NE1/4 of Section 12, Township 5 North, Range 5 West

Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

All Mineral Rights Reserved.

Therefore, according to said command, I shall expose for sale at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the above-named in and to the above described property, on the 22nd day of April, 2024, at 12 p.m. on the steps of the Courthouse in Washington County, Alabama.

Dated at 1:30p.m. this 11th day of March, 2024

Richard Stringer

Washington County, Alabama

Sheriff Richard Stringer

Washington County News March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2024

|

PUBLIC MEETING

The United States Environmental Protection Agency Announces a Public Meeting and Public Comment Period for the Ciba-Geigy Corp. (McIntosh Plant) Site Operable Unit 3, located in McIntosh, Washington County, Alabama.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a Proposed Plan for Operable Unit 3 of the Ciba-Geigy Corp. (McIntosh Plant) Superfund Site (Site), located in McIntosh, Washington County, Alabama. An open house will be held at 5:00 p.m. to answer questions directly with community members. Then at 6:00 p.m., a public meeting to present the details of the Proposed Plan will follow the open house. Both events will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at McIntosh High School, 7010 Highway 43, McIntosh, AL 36553.

EPA will hold a 30-day public comment period from March 26, 2024 to April 25, 2024, to seek public input on the Proposed Plan. During the comment period, the public is encouraged to review and offer comments on all site-related documents at www.epa.gov/superfund/ciba-geigy-corporation.

EPA, in consultation with ADEM, is proposing a remedy for the Operational Plant Area Catch Basins, Upstream Conveyance Ditch, Upstream Drainage Ditch, Floodplain Drainage Ditch and Floodplain Drainage Ditch Area of the Site. This remedy will include an engineered cap, limited removal, partial re-routing of a ditch, and enhanced natural recovery that prevents erosion, diffusion, and movement of DDT, DDE, and DDD (collectively referred to as DDTR).

Written comments on the Proposed Plan should be postmarked/submitted no later than April 25, 2024, to Ron Tolliver, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator, U.S. EPA Region 4, Mail Code: 14T93, 61 Forsyth Street, SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303, or via email to cibacomments@epa.gov.

For more information, please contact Ron Tolliver, EPA Community Involvement Coordinator (404) 562-9591 or via email at Tolliver.Ronald@epa.gov.

Washington County News March 22, 2024