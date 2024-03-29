WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 03-29 CLICK HERE

BID NOTICES

STATE OF ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

*NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS*

Notice is hereby given that the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES (DCNR) is soliciting Sealed Bid Proposals regarding the:

McINTOSH BOAT RAMP PARKING LOT RE-PAVE

PROJECT NO. 65-WFF-30

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

Scope of Work: Project shall generally consist of asphalt installation, minor grade, and standard site work.

The Commissioner of DCNR, c/o Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, will receive Sealed Bid Proposals at its headquarters at 64 N. Union Street, Suite 551, Montgomery, AL 36104 until 5:00 P.M. Central Time on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

It is anticipated that the Sealed Bid Proposals will be read aloud publicly at 1:00 P.M. Central Time on Thursday, April 11, 2024.

*It is incumbent upon Bidders and interested parties to consult the DCNR website for any updates, delays, or changes at https://www.outdooralabama.com/*

Bid Package: Contract Documents, Plans, and Specifications are kept on file for examination at DCNR headquarters and may also be obtained electronically by contacting:

Mr. Todd Mize

WFF Engineer

Todd.Mize@dcnr.alabama.gov

Pre-bid Conference: It is anticipated that a pre-bid conference will occur at the McIntosh Boat Ramp on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. All parties interested in bidding this work should consult the DCNR website for confirmation of this meeting and any updates.

Forms for Submission of Bids: Sealed bids must be submitted on proposal forms available at DCNR headquarters or obtained electronically from Mr. Todd Mize at Todd.Mize@dcnr.alabama.gov.

Submission of Bids: Sealed bids must be accompanied by a certified check or bid bond in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the contract bid price, but not to exceed Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000).

Sealed Bid Proposals must also include an executed copy of the Disclosure Statement available here: https://examiners.alabama.gov/PDF/publications/Vendor-Disclosure-Statement.pdf.

Evaluation/Award: The contract shall be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. DCNR reserves the right to compare specific items, at its discretion, and to determine the lowest responsible bidder. It is anticipated that the award will be made within thirty (30) days of the bid opening.

Disclaimer: DCNR reserves the right to reject or accept any or all bids and to waive any informality in a submission. The best interests of DCNR shall be considered as the determining factor in selecting or not selecting a Bidder.

Performance Bond: A performance bond with a penalty equal to 100% of the amount of the contract price and a Payment Bond not less than 50% of the contract price will be required of the successful bidder.

Non-Discrimination: DCNR does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, age, sex, pregnancy, national origin, genetic information, veteran status or disability in its hiring or employment practices nor in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities.

General Information:

For contracts in excess of $50,000, Contractor must be licensed as a General Contractor. Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975.

All responses received will be subject to the Alabama Open Records Act, Ala. Code § 36-12-40, (1975), as amended, and may be subject to public disclosure upon request.

If accommodations pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act are needed to attend the bid opening or other required meetings or site visits, please contact Todd Mize at (334) 353-8596 or (334) 201-2994. Requests should be made as soon as possible, but at least 72 hours prior to scheduled meetings or site visit.

This publication is available in alternative formats upon request.

STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

CHRISTOPHER M. BLANKENSHIP COMMISSIONER

Washington County News March 22, 2024; March 29, 2024 and April 5, 2024

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David L. Chaisson and Donna F. Chaisson, husband and wife, on the 8th day of September, 2010, to Compass Bank, now known as PNC Bank, N.A., which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 434, at Page 30 and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, PNC Bank, N. A. will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Washington County in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 30, 2024, the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE NORTH 20 FEET, THENCE WEST 190 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE WEST 110 FEET; THENCE NORTH 198 FEET; THENCE EAST 110 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 198 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .5 ACRE, MORE OR LESS AND LYING AND BEING IN THE WEST HALF OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE

1 WEST, WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN RIGHT OF WAY AND EASEMENT DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DEED DATED JUNE 13, 1981, FILED JUNE 13, 1981, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 235 AT PAGE 436.

SUBJECT TO ALL RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, RIGHTS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAY, PROVISIONS, ENCROACHMENTS, COVENANTS, TERMS, CONDITIONS AND BUILDING SET BACK LINES OF RECORD.

PARCEL ID NO.: 28-07-35-0-000-032.001

Said property is also commonly known as: 578 John Johnson Road, McIntosh, Alabama 36553.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama, and will be subject to existing special assessments and liens of record, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Said property will also be sold subject to the right(s) of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Alabama (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage and modifications thereof. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidders to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of the Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

The sale will be conducted during lawful hours of sale between 11:00am to 4:00pm. A non-refundable cashier’s check in the amount of $ 10,000.00 is required on auction day from the successful bidder and with the balance of funds within 24 hours both payable to Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC. Balance payable funds may be wired. Wire instructions will be provided by the auctioneer to the successful bidder.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PNC BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

c/o Robert D. Reynolds

Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 1389

Montgomery, Alabama 36102-1389

Telephone: (334) 832-9553

File No.: 3714.021

Washington County News March 29 and April 5 and 12, 2024

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed on April 6, 2022 by Joshua Kyle Ready and Jamie K. Ready, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, and recorded in MORT Book 533 at Page 29 on April 6, 2022, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, and secured indebtedness having been transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC. LOGS Legal Group LLP, as counsel for Mortgagee or Transferee and under and by virtue of power of sale contained in the said mortgage will, on May 9, 2024, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder at the main entrance of the Washington County, Alabama, Courthouse in the City of Chatom, during the legal hours of sale, the following real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Lots 14, 15, and 16 according to the plat of re-survey, of Lakeview Park of McIntosh, Alabama, according to the re-survey thereof recorded in Map Book 3 at Page 81 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Washington county, Alabama.

For informational purposes only, the property address is: 102 Nichols Rd, Mc Intosh, AL 36553.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Furthermore, the property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance AS IS, WHERE IS. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Ala. (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed. This sale is subject to all prior liens and encumbrances and unpaid taxes and assessments including any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars and no/100 ($5,000.00) in certified or cash funds at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by close of business on the next business day thereafter at the Law Office of LOGS Legal Group LLP at the address indicated below. LOGS Legal Group LLP reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder, or to reschedule the sale, should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC, and its successors and assigns

Mortgagee or Transferee

LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107/ 24-023619

Attorneys for Mortgagee or Transferee

Washington County News March 15, 22, 29, 2024

FORECLOSURE AND

ACCELERATION NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien conveyed from GERALD P. SMITH to JOHN D. GARDNER and ERICA C. HARTLEY recorded in Deed Book 524, Page 44 on July 28, 2012 in Washington County, AL Probate Ct. records, said default continuing notice is hereby given that the undersigned does hereby ACCELERATE the debt demanding that the full amount be paid in full (Smith will not allow debtor to reinstate the debt), and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at pubic outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on April 19, 2024, at the front door of the Washington County Courthouse the following described real and personal property in Washington County, AL to wit:

Township 6 North, Range 4 West, Section 21: All of the West Half of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, lying North of Highway 84 (now known as Alabama State Highway 56); LESS AND EXCEPT a Half acre parcel described as follows, to-wit: Begin at a point where the East boundary line of the West Half of East Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter intersects the North margin of Alabama State Highway 56; run thence North along said East boundary line for 217.8 feet; run thence Westerly and parallel with the North margin of said Highway 56 for 100.0 feet; run thence South for 217.8 feet to the North margin of Highway 56 run thence Easterly along said margin for 100.0 feet back to the point of beginning. The property address is Vacant Land.

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances.Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave., Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 343-6700 (251) 423-1157

ksharpe@kiplaw.net

Washington County News March 29, April 5, 12, 2024

POSTPONEMENT

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Billy L. Massey, a single man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., on November 30, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Washington County, Alabama, in MORTGAGE BOOK: 445 PAGE: 345; the undersigned Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, on May 1, 2023, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit: Beginning at the Northwest corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama, run South 276 feet to the State Line-Millry Road, thence Southwest parallel with said road 270 feet; thence South 70 degrees East 207 feet to the West line of said quarter/quarter Section; thence South 389 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence South 145 feet, more or less to the North margin of Chatom-Buckatunna Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction along the North margin of said road 305 feet, more or less to a point directly West of the Point of Beginning; thence East 300 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning. Containing 0.5 acres, more or less, and lying being in the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 19, Township 7 North, Range 4 West, Washington County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 794 Hartley Rd , Millry, AL 36558. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from May 1, 2023 until July 11, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from July 11, 2023 until August 22, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 22, 2023 until October 31, 2023, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from October 31, 2023 until January 9, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from January 9, 2024 until March 19, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from March 19, 2024 until May 28, 2024, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Chatom, Washington County, Alabama. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223

www.tblaw.com

TB File Number: 23-01851

Washington County News March 24, 2023, March 31, 2023, April 7, 2023, May 12, 2023, July 21, 2023, September 22, 2023, November 10, 2023, January 26, 2024, March 29, 2024

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-011

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM BARNEY LEE DEESE, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of William Barney Lee Deese, deceased, having been granted to Debbie Owens on the 19th day of March, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2024

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC 2024-017

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF REBECCA JEWEL BRUNER, f/k/a REBECCA J. CHESTANG, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2024 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SHARON W. REED Executrix of the Estate of Rebecca Jewel Bruner, f/k/a Rebecca J. Chestang. Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2024

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-015

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OLIVIA MARIE ROBERTS, An incapacitated person

PETITIONER’S NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: CALVIN BRUMFIELD

On the 7th day of March, 2024, Laura Roberts Sanders filed with this Court a Petition for Letters of Guardianship asking that she be appointed as Guardian for Olivia Marie Roberts, an incapacitated adult person.

You are hereby notified that a hearing has been set before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 25th day of April, 2024, when this petition will be considered. You have the right to appear at said hearing, and show cause, if any you have, as to why said Petition for Letters of Guardianship over Olivia Marie Roberts, should not be granted to the Petitioner.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Odom & Odom Attorneys

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

251-847-2904

Washington County News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2024

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: PC-2024-019

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF BLENDA M. MAGNIEZ, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of March, 2024 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ROBERT DANIEL TARVER, JR.

Executor of the Estate of BLENDA M. MAGNIEZ, Deceased

MARTIN R. PEARSON, ESQ.

TURNER, ONDERDONK, KIMBROUGH & HOWELL, PA

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2024

Election Notice

NOTICE OF ELECTION

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

Judge of Probate of said County

Pursuant to and in accordance with Ala. Code §17-9-5 (1975), and such other requirements, I, Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of Washington County, do hereby give notice that a Primary Run-Off Election will be conducted in the various precincts in Washington County on April 16, 2024. The offices to appear on the ballots are as follows:

Democratic Ballot

FOR UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

ANTHONY DANIELS

SHOMARI FIGURES

Republican Ballot

FOR UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, 2ND CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Dick Brewbaker

Caroleene Dobson

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT NO. 1

CHRIS MURPHY

TONY “ROCKY” ODOM

WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSION, DISTRICT NO. 3

WILLIAM “TERMITE” BEASLEY

DANIEL (DANNY) SMITH

Washington County News March 29, 2024

SHERIFF’S SALE

SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a Writ of Execution issued out of State of Alabama, Department of Revenue of Montgomery County, Alabama, and to me directed by whereby I am commanded to make the amount of a certain judgment recently obtained against CHARLIE B. FRANKS, JR, in favor of State of Alabama, Department of Revenue out of goods, chattels, lands and tenements of the said CHARLIE B. FRANKS, JR, I have levied on the following property, to wit:

Beginning at the Northeast corner of the SE1/4 of the NE1/4, and run thence South 974 feet to the point of beginning of the property herein conveyed; thence run South 210 feet to a point; thence West 210 feet to a point; thence North 210 feet to a point; thence East 210 feet to the point of beginning; lying and being in the SE1/4 of NE1/4 of Section 12, Township 5 North, Range 5 West

Sold subject to existing liens, if any.

All Mineral Rights Reserved.

Therefore, according to said command, I shall expose for sale at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the above-named in and to the above described property, on the 22nd day of April, 2024, at 12 p.m. on the steps of the Courthouse in Washington County, Alabama.

Dated at 1:30p.m. this 11th day of March, 2024

Richard Stringer

Washington County, Alabama

Sheriff Richard Stringer

Washington County News March 15, March 22 and March 29, 2024