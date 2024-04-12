WASHINGTON COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICES 04-12 CLICK HERE

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA

COUNTY OF WASHINGTON

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Default having been made in the payment of the debt secured by that certain mortgage executed by Webster Harmon, Jr and Marion Harmon, Mortgagor(s), to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC, Mortgagee, on January 16, 2008, said mortgage being recorded on January 18, 2008 in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama in Instrument Number 69712, Book 396, Page 234, and later assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, by reason of such default, having declared all the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on May 1, 2024 the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to wit:

Commencing at a point 521.6 feet East and 290.1 feet North of the Southwest corner of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4, Section 51, Township 7 North, Range 1 West; thence run North 32 degrees 45 minutes East 105 feet to an iron pipe said point being the true point of beginning of lot herein conveyed; thence continue North 32 degrees 45 minutes East 105 feet to a point; thence run North 57 degrees 15 minutes West 210 feet to a point; thence run South 32 degrees 45 minutes West 105 feet to a point; thence run South 57 degrees 15 minutes East along the Northerly line Cecil J. Alston and wife property as recorded in Book 128 Page 260, Washington County, AL, 210 feet more or less back to the point of beginning, containing one half acre, more or less.

Subject to all restrictions, reservations, rights, easements, rights-of-way, provisions, covenants, terms, conditions and building set back lines of record.

Subject property is located in Washington County.

Commonly known as: 358 Clara Williams Road, St Stephens, AL 36569

Parcel ID #: 65-10-07-51-0-000-034.004 00

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO.

Said sale will be made subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the mortgage first set out above and restrictions of record in the Probate Office aforesaid, matters of survey, and to any Federal or State Tax liens, if any, and/or special assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the premises.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above described mortgage to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust, Mortgagee, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided for in the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day to McMichael Taylor Gray LLC at 3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092.

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for LB-Ranch Series V Trust

AS ATTORNEY IN FACT FOR

Webster Harmon, Jr and Marion Harmon

TONI B. SMOKE, Attorney for Mortgagee

McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC

3550 Engineering Drive, Suite 260

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

404-474-7149

MTG File No.:AL2023-00408

Washington County News April 5, 12, 19, 2024

|

STATE OF ALABAMA

WASHINGTON COUNTY

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by David L. Chaisson and Donna F. Chaisson, husband and wife, on the 8th day of September, 2010, to Compass Bank, now known as PNC Bank, N.A., which said mortgage is recorded in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama, in Mortgage Book 434, at Page 30 and by reason of such default, having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, PNC Bank, N. A. will sell at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Washington County in the City of Chatom, Washington County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on April 30, 2024, the following described real estate situated in Washington County, Alabama, to-wit:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST, WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA, THENCE NORTH 20 FEET, THENCE WEST 190 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE WEST 110 FEET; THENCE NORTH 198 FEET; THENCE EAST 110 FEET, THENCE SOUTH 198 FEET BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING .5 ACRE, MORE OR LESS AND LYING AND BEING IN THE WEST HALF OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 4 NORTH, RANGE

1 WEST, WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN RIGHT OF WAY AND EASEMENT DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DEED DATED JUNE 13, 1981, FILED JUNE 13, 1981, AND RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 235 AT PAGE 436.

SUBJECT TO ALL RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, RIGHTS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS-OF-WAY, PROVISIONS, ENCROACHMENTS, COVENANTS, TERMS, CONDITIONS AND BUILDING SET BACK LINES OF RECORD.

PARCEL ID NO.: 28-07-35-0-000-032.001

Said property is also commonly known as: 578 John Johnson Road, McIntosh, Alabama 36553.

Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

Together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

Said sale will be subject to the right of way easements and restrictions of record in the Probate Office of Washington County, Alabama, and will be subject to existing special assessments and liens of record, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said property will be sold on an “As Is, Where Is” basis without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment. Said property will also be sold subject to the right(s) of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Neither the mortgagee, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of the mortgagee make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition, including those suggested by Code of Alabama (1975) § 35-4-271, expressly are disclaimed.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage and modifications thereof. The Mortgagee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate.

The failure of any high bidders to pay the purchase price and close this sale shall, at the option of the Mortgagee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and if the bid is rejected, Mortgagee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is able, capable and willing to comply with the terms thereof.

The sale will be conducted during lawful hours of sale between 11:00am to 4:00pm. A non-refundable cashier’s check in the amount of $ 10,000.00 is required on auction day from the successful bidder and with the balance of funds within 24 hours both payable to Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, LLC. Balance payable funds may be wired. Wire instructions will be provided by the auctioneer to the successful bidder.

This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PNC BANK, N.A.

Mortgagee

c/o Robert D. Reynolds

Reynolds, Reynolds & Little, L.L.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 1389

Montgomery, Alabama 36102-1389

Telephone: (334) 832-9553

File No.: 3714.021

Washington County News March 29 and April 5 and 12, 2024

|

FORECLOSURE AND ACCELERATION NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness as described in and secured by that certain vendor’s lien conveyed from GERALD P. SMITH to JOHN D. GARDNER and ERICA C. HARTLEY recorded in Deed Book 524, Page 44 on July 28, 2012 in Washington County, AL Probate Ct. records, said default continuing notice is hereby given that the undersigned does hereby ACCELERATE the debt demanding that the full amount be paid in full (Smith will not allow debtor to reinstate the debt), and under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said vendor’s lien deed, sell at pubic outcry for cash to the highest bidder at 12:00 noon on April 19, 2024, at the front door of the Washington County Courthouse the following described real and personal property in Washington County, AL to wit:

Township 6 North, Range 4 West, Section 21: All of the West Half of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, lying North of Highway 84 (now known as Alabama State Highway 56); LESS AND EXCEPT a Half acre parcel described as follows, to-wit: Begin at a point where the East boundary line of the West Half of East Half of Northeast Quarter of Southwest Quarter intersects the North margin of Alabama State Highway 56; run thence North along said East boundary line for 217.8 feet; run thence Westerly and parallel with the North margin of said Highway 56 for 100.0 feet; run thence South for 217.8 feet to the North margin of Highway 56 run thence Easterly along said margin for 100.0 feet back to the point of beginning. The property address is Vacant Land.

Alabama Law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances.Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and expenses incident to said sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CLIFFORD C. SHARPE

Attorney for Lienholder

307 Morgan Ave., Mobile, AL 36606

(251) 343-6700 (251) 423-1157

ksharpe@kiplaw.net

Washington County News March 29, April 5, 12, 2024

|

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALFRED D. BLOUNT, SR., DECEASED

CASE NO. PC2024-025

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of Alfred D. Blount, Sr., deceased, having been granted to Alfred D. Blount, Jr., on the 3rd day of April, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News April 12, 19, 26, 2024

|

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-011

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM BARNEY LEE DEESE, DECEASED

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters Testamentary as Executor of the Will of William Barney Lee Deese, deceased, having been granted to Debbie Owens on the 19th day of March, 2024, by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of Probate of said County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

HAROLD L. ODOM

Attorney for Executor

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

Washington County News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2024

|

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC 2024-017

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF REBECCA JEWEL BRUNER, f/k/a REBECCA J. CHESTANG, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTRIX

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 18th day of March, 2024 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

SHARON W. REED Executrix of the Estate of Rebecca Jewel Bruner, f/k/a Rebecca J. Chestang. Deceased

E. TATUM TURNER

Attorney for Executrix

P. O. Drawer 1389

Chatom, AL 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2024

|

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. PC2024-015

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF OLIVIA MARIE ROBERTS, An incapacitated person

PETITIONER’S NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: CALVIN BRUMFIELD

On the 7th day of March, 2024, Laura Roberts Sanders filed with this Court a Petition for Letters of Guardianship asking that she be appointed as Guardian for Olivia Marie Roberts, an incapacitated adult person.

You are hereby notified that a hearing has been set before me, at my office in the Courthouse of said County at 10:00 o’clock a.m. on the 25th day of April, 2024, when this petition will be considered. You have the right to appear at said hearing, and show cause, if any you have, as to why said Petition for Letters of Guardianship over Olivia Marie Roberts, should not be granted to the Petitioner.

NICK WILLIAMS

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Odom & Odom Attorneys

P. O. Box 1087

Chatom, Alabama 36518

251-847-2904

Washington County News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2024

|

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: PC-2024-019

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROBATE OF THE

LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF BLENDA M. MAGNIEZ, Deceased

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR

Letters Testamentary under the Last Will and Testament of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 25th day of March, 2024 by the Honorable Nick Williams, Judge of the Probate Court of Washington County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

ROBERT DANIEL TARVER, JR.

Executor of the Estate of BLENDA M. MAGNIEZ, Deceased

MARTIN R. PEARSON, ESQ.

TURNER, ONDERDONK, KIMBROUGH & HOWELL, PA

Attorney for Executor

P.O. Box 1389

Chatom, Alabama 36518

(251) 847-2237

Washington County News March 29, and April 5, 12, 2024

|

DELINQUENT TAX NOTICE

FOR YEAR 2023

Under and by virtue of a decree of the tax court in said court, made and rendered on the 1st day of April, 2024, I, the undersigned, Revenue Commissioner of Washington County on Friday, May 3rd, 2024, will proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse doors of Washington County, Alabama within legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, assessed to the following person, owner unknown, or as many of the same or maybe necessary for the payment of taxes, fees, and costs, together with interest, as shown opposite or under each parcel found herein described, to wit:

BEASLEY, RONALD & DANYALE

Account 1267

PARCEL 07-04-17-0-000-001.006-00

S/T/R-17/07N/04W

BEG NE COR SEC 17; TH S 295; W 295.3; N 295; E 295.3 TO POB MH,UTIL

Tax & Costs 153.82

BOYKIN, ROOSEVELT & MATTIE L.

Account 10081

PARCEL 13-05-27-0-000-001.003-00

S/T/R-27/06N/01E

COM INT NL POWELL-RICHARDSON RD. & EL NE/4; TH 125 (S); TH W 445 (S) TO POB; TH W 210 ; S 210 ; E 210 ; N 210 TO POB.

Tax & Costs 81.91

BRADLEY, GEORGE J

Account 1211

PARCEL 07-02-09-0-000-016.000-00

S/T/R-09/07N/04W

SW COR N/2 OF SE/4 OF SE/4 OF NW/4 OF SEC 9; TH E 275’ TO POB; TH CONT E 278’ TO N ROW OF RD; TH NELY ALG ROW 160’ TH N 227’ TH W 681’ TH S 155’ TH E 275’ TH S 158’ TO POB. L&E RD ROW. RES,GARA,UTIL

Tax & Costs 585.97

CARPENTER, RICHARD ADAM

Account 25292

PARCEL 16-02-04-0-000-023.000-00

S/T/R-04/06N/03W

BEG SE COR SW/4-NE/4; TH N 332; W 338; S 332 TO SL NE/4; E 338 TO POB RES,BARN

Tax & Costs 234.95

COPELAND, GRADY RANDALL

Account 1668

PARCEL 31-02-10-0-000-004.003-00

S/T/R-10/04N/04W

BEG NE COR SW/4-SW/4 SEC 10; TH S 13330; TH W 500; TH N 860; TH E 290; TH N 460; TH E 200 TO POB

Tax & Costs 143.87

DAUGHERTY, JORDAN & CHRISTINA

Account 22816

PARCEL 13-03-13-0-000-001.001-00

S/T/R-13/06N/01E

COM NE COR NE/4; TH S 400 TO R/W ST STEPHENS-PRESTWICK RD; NWLY 210 ALG R/W TO POB; TH CONT NWLY 200 ; NELY 184 ; S 171 ; SWLY 78 TO POB

RES

Tax & Costs 133.71

DEARMON, MALCOLM SCOTT

Account 11243

PARCEL 08-07-26-0-000-009.003-00

S/T/R-26/07N/03W

BEG 620 S OF NW COR SE/4-SE/4; TH E 650 ; S 335 ; W 650 TO WL SE/4-SE/4; N 335 TO POB L&E RD R/W MH,BARN

PARCEL 16-06-13-3-000-004.006-00

S/T/R-13/06N/03W

79AC SPLIT OF PARCEL 4 COM SW COR SE/4 SEC 13; TH N

310’ TO P.O.B.; TH E TO W LN HWY 17; TH NELY ALG SAID HWY 1370’; TH NWLY 514.85’; TH NELY 423.42’; TH NWLY 209.16’; TH N 302’; TH W TO W LN SEC 13; TH S TO P.O.B. IN SW/4 RES

Tax & Costs 573.65

DEARMON, RONNIE LEE

Account 19981

PARCEL 07-02-09-0-000-001.001-00

S/T/R-09/07N/04W

SPLIT FROM PAR 1 BEG 660 E OF NW COR SE/4-NE/4; TH N 19 ; TH NELY 8 ; TH SELY 275 TO SL NE/4-NE/4; TH W 283 TO POB. IN NE/4-NE/4

Tax & Costs 56.12

DUNGAN, JOHNNY W. & DEBRA W.

Account 2163

PARCEL 15-03-07-0-000-009.000-00

S/T/R-07/06N/02W SW/4-SW/4-SW/4 MH,MH S

Tax & Costs 255.27

DUNGAN, JOHNNY WAYNE & DEBRA MERLE

Account 11743

PARCEL 15-04-18-0-000-004.000-00

S/T/R-18/06N/02W NW/4-NW/4 UTIL,BARN,BARN

Tax & Costs 198.38

EVANS, ANTHONY CHAD & CHRISTI JOY

Account 2391

PARCEL 37-08-34-0-000-010.001-00

S/T/R-34/03N/01W BEG NE COR OF NW/4-SE/4 OF SEC 34; TH S 210; TH W 476; TH NWLY 226; TH E 552 TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 889.97

FLYNN, WILLIAM DAVID

Account 25436

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-016.000-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W COM INT NL HWY 35 & EL SE/4; TH SWLY 470’ TO POB; TH SWLY 210’; N 210’; NELY 210’; S 210’ TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 249.32

GIBBS, ANTHONY D

Account 2705

PARCEL 31-08-33-0-000-002.000-00

S/T/R-33/04N/04W

LT#2; PROPERTY OF HEIRS OF ANTHONY & OLIVIA GIBBS.

Tax & Costs 121.75

GIBBS, ANTHONY D.

Account 19747

PARCEL 31-08-33-0-000-003.000-00

S/T/R-33/04N/04W

1 AC OUT OF LT#3; PROPERTY OF HEIRS OF ANTHONY &

OLIVIA GIBBS

RES,POOL,UTIL

PARCEL 31-08-33-0-000-003.000-01

S/T/R-33/04N/04W

LT#3; PROPERTY OF HEIRS OF ANTHONY & OLIVIA GIBBS L/E 1 AC WITH HOUSE AND POOL.

Tax & Costs 1115.69

HALL, JACINTA

Account 3053

PARCEL 37-02-04-0-000-036.000-00

S/T/R-04/03N/01W

BEG. SW COR. SW/4; TH. E 420’; N 670’ TO S.L. HWY 35; W 420 TO W.L. SW/4; S TO P.O.B. L & E HWY R/W

PARCEL 37-02-09-0-000-003.000-00

S/T/R-09/03N/01W

0.9AC(C) ALL THAT PART N/2-N/2-NW/4-NW/4 LYING W OF

GRAVEL RD. IN NW/4-NW/4 S9 T3N R1W

PARCEL 37-02-09-0-000-004.000-00

S/T/R-09/03N/01W

7.8AC BEG AT NW COR SEC 9; TH S 250’ TO POB; TH CONT S

800’; TH NELY 830’ TO ROW OF GRAVEL RD.; TH NWLY ALG RD.

295’ TO S LN OF N/2-N/2-NW/4-NW/4; TH W 340’ BACK TO POB. IN NW/4 OF NW/4 S9 T3N R1W

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

BEG SE COR SE/4; TH N TO S R/W HWY #35; SWLY ALG R/W TO WL E/2-SE/4-SE/4; S TO SL SE/4; E TO POB.

Tax & Costs 324.02

HOBBS, JOHN ALDEN & ELIZABETH HOWARD

Account 24896

PARCEL 04-09-30-0-000-012.000-00

S/T/R-30/08N/04W NE/4-NE/4-SW/4 L & E HWY 3 R/W RES,BARN

Tax & Costs 967.28

HOLCOMBE, WOODROW & OLA MAE

Account 12451

PARCEL 16-08-27-1-000-049.000-00

S/T/R-27/06N/03W

PT LT #6; BEG NE COR LT#6; TH NWLY 100; S 205;

E 100 TO E L NE/4; N 190 TO POB. CHATOM AL

PARCEL 16-08-27-3-000-005.021-00

S/T/R-27/06N/03W

COM SE COR SW/4; TH E 1370 ; TH N 295 ; E 395 ;

TH NELY 331(D)-430 (S); TH W 395 ; TH SWLY 331 (D)-430 (S) TO POB. IN S/2 SW/4 RES

Tax & Costs 121.78

HOLLAND, BOBBY RAY

Account 3117

PARCEL 43-02-10-0-000-009.002-00

S/T/R-10/02N/04W

BEG 313’S OF NE COR SE/4-NW/4; TH. S 614; W 209;

N 209; E 117; N 250; W 250; N 140 TO SL DEER PARK RD; NELY 343 TO P.O.B . MH

PARCEL 43-02-10-0-000-011.000-00

S/T/R-10/02N/04W

BEG 718.5’S & 92’ W OF NE COR SE/4-NW/4; TH N 250;

W 250; S 250; E 250’ TO P.O.B. RES

Tax & Costs 224.09

HUNTER, BOBI JO

Account 20857

PARCEL 42-01-11-0-000-002.006-00

S/T/R-11/02N/03W N/2-E/2-E/2 NE/4-NW/4 OF SEC 11 MH,MHHK,MH S

Tax & Costs 149.20

JAMES, LARRY E & DOUGLAS W.

Account 18583

PARCEL 06-06-24-0-000-003.002-00

S/T/R-24/07N/05W COM. SE COR NW/4-NE/4; TH W 94 TO POB; TH W 94.3; N 660; E 94.3 ; S 660 TO POB.

Tax & Costs 51.39

JOHNSON, ROY L.

Account 3880

PARCEL 37-01-01-0-000-023.007-00

S/T/R=01/03N/01W

COM INT EL SE.4 & EL HWY 43; TH N 400’ TO POB. TH N 161.1; W 333’ TO NE MARG OF HWY 43; SELY 175’; E 264’(D)-240’(S) TO P.O.B.

Tax & Costs 356.05

KENYON, TAMEKA WOODROW

Account 25538

PARCEL 34-01-02-0-200-026.000-00

S/T/R-02/03N/04W

PT LT’S 1 & 3; BLK 88 TOWN OF VINEGAR BEND; BEG 207.3 N OF SE COR LT 3 BLK 88; TH W 215; N 217.8; E 220; S 217.8 TO POB MH

Tax & Costs 304.68

KITTRELL, WILLIAM B.

Account 12820

PARCEL 04-06-13-0-000-017.008-00

S/T/R-13/08N/04W

BEG SE COR SE/4-NW/4 SEC 13; TH N 210; TH W 210; TH

S 210; TH E 210 TO POB SPLIT FROM PARCEL 17.02

Tax & Costs 56.30

KNAPP, MARION RANDALL

Account 4061

PARCEL 38-09-52-0-000-011.000-00

S/T/R-52/03N/01E

COM NE COR OF SW/4-NE/4 SEC 52; TH W 350’ TO POB; TH W 279.6’; S 533.2’ TO N MARG OF MALCOLM BATES LAKE RD, NELY 324.9’; N 485.7’ TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 303.74

LOCKHART, JOHN L

Account 14906

PARCEL 03-04-19-0-000-001.002-00

S/T/R-19/08N/03W

COM SE COR NW/4; TH N 866 ; W 1010 ; S 86 TO POB; TH E 210; S 210 ; W 210 ; N 210 TO POB MH

Tax & Costs 83.85

MADISON, GAITHER,MARIE & GENEVA DAVIS

Account 13575

PARCEL 27-09-37-0-000-003.005-00

S/T/R-37/04N/01E

COM NE COR OF NW/4-NW/4 SEC 37, TH W 420’ TO P.O.B. TH S 690; E 110; S 660 TO N MARG OF CIBA-GEIGY RD. W 340; N 660; W 220; N 690; E 440 TO P.O.B.

Tax & Costs 147.05

MARKS, JESSICA LYNN

Account 22847

PARCEL 14-01-02-0-000-018.002-00

S/T/R-02/06N/01W

COM SE COR OF SEC 2; TH N 282 TO POB; TH CONT N 153; TH W 254; TH SWLY 377; TH W 286 TO E ROW OF RD; TH SLY ALG ROW 86; TH E 882 TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 386.04

MICHALSKI, ZACHARY PAUL

Account 24705

PARCEL 43-06-23-0-000-003.001-00

S/T/R-23/02N/04W ALL NW/4-SE/4

Tax & Costs 115.48

MILLER, SARAH M

Account 14013

PARCEL 03-09-29-2-000-049.000-02

S/T/R-29/08N/03W

BEG SE COR SW/4 NW/4; W 855’; N 489’; E 150’; S 384’; E 705’ TO EL SW/4 NW/4; S 105’ TO POB. MILLRY, AL

Tax & Costs 58.06

MOSLEY, KENDALL I & BRITANY K.

Account 4942

PARCEL 05-06-24-0-000-006.012-00

S/T/R-24/08N/05W

BEG 1448.66’ W OF SE COR NE/4 SE/4 SEC 24 T8N R5W; TH N 759’; TH W 209’; TH SELY 769’; TH E 136’ TO POB RES

Tax & Costs 400.14

READY, JOSHUA KYLE & JAMIE K.

Account 25149

PARCEL 28-07-36-1-000-050.000-00

S/T/R-36/04N/01W

LT #15; RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 15,16,53,54,55,56

OF THE FIRST UNIT OF LAKEVIEW PARK

PARCEL 28-07-36-1-000-051.000-00

S/T/R-36/04N/01W LOT #14; FIRST UNIT OF LAKEVIEW PARK

Tax & Costs 60.89

REED, EDNA & NOLA V REED

Account 14953

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.002-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

COM SE COR SE/4-SW/4 SEC 05; TH W 412.1’ TO P.O.B. TH W 187.5; N 238.9’ TO S MARG OF HWY #5; ELY ALG SAID RD 187.9; S 224.9; TO P.O.B.` MH

Tax & Costs 151.61

REED, JOEY C.

Account 25036

PARCEL 28-08-34-0-000-028.001-00

S/T/R-34/04N/01W BEG 655 E OF NW COR OF SW/4-NW/4; TH CONT E 210;

S 210; W 210; N 210 TO P.O.B. LESS RD R/W RES

Tax & Costs 256.60

REED, LONNIE

Account 15090

PARCEL 37-03-06-0-000-001.000-00

S/T/R-06/03N/01W

COM SE COR S6 T3N R1W TH 543.97’ TO N ROW.; CO. RD 35 TH NWLY 700’ TO POB; TH N 554.66’ TH NWLY 30’ TH W 626’ TH S 521’(D); TH SELY 610(D) TO POB. MHHK,UTIL,MH,2 CARP

Tax & Costs 114.64

RICHARDSON, SARA

Account 23046

PARCEL 27-09-37-3-000-026.000-00

S/T/R-37/04N/01E LT#3; LAKEVIEW PARK UNIT 3 RES

PARCEL 29-06-14-0-000-009.000-00

S/T/R-14/04N/02W SE/4-SE/4

Tax & Costs 501.58

RIVERS, CHARLOTTE

Account 22793

PARCEL 37-04-18-0-000-016.010-00

S/T/R-18/03N/01W BEG 210’ S OF NW COR SE/4-SE/4; TH CONT S 120; E 363;

N 120; W 363 TO POB

Tax & Costs 53.15

RIVERS, MARILYN ELAINE ETAL

Account 3194

PARCEL 37-02-03-0-000-027.008-00

S/T/R-03/03N/01W

COM INT S R/W HWY 35 & WL SE/4-NW/4; TH NELY ALG R/W 355’ TO POB; TH CONT AL R/W 25.3; S 384.7 TO POB

MH,MHHK

Tax & Costs 125.77

ROSS, EVERETT W & MARGARET A

Account 16122

PARCEL 28-07-36-1-000-042.000-00

S/T/R-36/04N/01W LOT #26; FIRST UNIT OF LAKEVIEW PARK RES

Tax & Costs 207.25

SIMPSON, STEVE D

Account 16967

PARCEL 36-08-33-0-000-006.000-00

S/T/R-33/03N/02W

PT LT #21; BEG NW COR LT#21; TH E 130; S 198; W 98; NWLY 200 TO POB.

PARCEL 36-08-33-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-33/03N/02W S/2 LT 21; CHARITY CHAPEL S/D RES,UTIL

Tax & Costs 233.96

SNOW, MERL T. & MARLINA F.

Account 23786

PARCEL 29-08-34-0-000-002.000-00

S/T/R-34/04N/02W E/2-NE/4-SE/4

Tax & Costs 142.95

STEINER, ANTONIA KAREN &

Account 21799

PARCEL 24-04-33-0-000-011.000-00

S/T/R-33/05N/01E COM. INT. NL ST. STEPHENS MERIDIAN-MONGER ROAD & WL SOUTHERN RAILWAY; TH SWLY 608’ TO POB; TH. N 210; SWLY 210; S 210’ TO NL RD; NELY 210’ TO POB

Tax & Costs 59.03

SULLIVAN, DEBRA G.

Account 25362

PARCEL 42-02-10-0-000-004.013-00

S/T/R-10/02N/03W LT 17 REVISED HUNTER FIELD ESTATE AS SHOWN ON

THE CERTAIN MAP OR PLAT IN MAP BOOK 6 PAGE 50 IN THE OFFICE OF PROBATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY

UTIL,MHHK,3 MH,MH S

Tax & Costs 646.83

TARUMA, LLC

Account 24586

PARCEL 32-01-01-0-000-007.000-00

S/T/R-01/04N/05W

BEG NW COR OF SW/4-SE/4 OF SEC 1; TH E 1340; TH S 1303; TH W 956; TH N 804; TH W 135; TH N 363; TH W 240; TH N 153 TO POB BARN,BARN,4 SHED,2 WARD,BARN

PARCEL 32-01-01-0-000-007.002-00

S/T/R-01/04N/05W COM SE COR OF SEC 1; TH N 1306; TH W 2254 TO POB; TH CONT W 417; TH N 313; TH E 417; TH S 313 TO POB

Tax & Costs 1453.20

THOMPSON, JOSEPH W JR.

Account 16626

PARCEL 08-08-34-0-000-010.000-00

S/T/R-34/07N/03W

BEG. NW COR. NW/4; TH E 610 ; S 615 TO N.L. YARBO ROAD; NWLY 560 TO E.L. ALABAMA TENNESSEE AND NORTHERN RAILROAD; NWLY 345 TO W.L. NW/4; N TO P.O.B.

PARCEL 16-04-20-0-000-015.000-00

S/T/R-20/06N/03W SE/4-SE/4 MH,BARN,BARN

PARCEL 16-06-23-4-000-011.000-00

S/T/R-23/06N/03W LT#18; NORTH HIGHLAND S/D. RES

Tax & Costs 781.82

TRUJILLO, BECKY JO

Account 20330

PARCEL 23-01-01-0-000-036.000-00

S/T/R-01/05N/01W PT FRAC C; COM INT S L TARVER ROAD & WL SEC 37; TH SWLY 210 TO POB; TH SWLY 210 ; NELY 210 ; NELY 210 TO POB MH,GARA

Tax & Costs 223.75

WEAVER, JOSEPH & GAIL

Account 8445

PARCEL 37-02-04-0-000-034.008-00

S/T/R-04/03N/01W

COM NW COR NW/4 SW/4; TH S 263 ; TH E TO WL OF PAVED PUBLIC RD KNOWN AS LUKE RD TO POB; TH W 210 ; TH N 210 ; TH E TO LUKE RD; TH SWLY ALG RD TO POB.

Tax & Costs 62.44

WEAVER, TOMMY

Account 22918

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.016-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W COM NE COR SW/4; TH W 827; S 1696 W 84 TO POB; TH S 251;NWLY 156 WLY 57; N 216; E246 TO POB MH

Tax & Costs 186.91

WEAVER, TOMMY

Account 25513

PARCEL 28-08-34-0-000-010.005-00

S/T/R-34/04N/01W BEG 762.5 E OF SW COR NW/4-NW/4; TH CONT E 100; N 217.4 ; W 100 ; S 217.4 TO POB

Tax & Costs 60.02

WEAVER, TOMMY O’NEAL

Account 8772

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.019-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W COM NE COR SW/4; TH W 1158; S 1696 TO POB TH W 60; N 128; E 291; SELY 162; W 331 TO POB

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.034-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

COM SW COR SE/4-SW/4 SEC 5; TH N 1000 TO POB; TH E 190; TH N 232; TH W 185; TH S 232 TO POB

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.035-00

S/T/R-05/03N/01W

BEG 1158.2 W & 1696’SOF NE COR SW/4 SEC 5; TH W 250’; TH S 183.73’; TH SELY 57.20; TH SELY

34.96; TH NELY 176.82; TH N 216.04 TO POB.

PARCEL 37-03-05-0-000-004.042-00

S/T/R-35/03N/01W

COM SW COR SE/4-SW/4 SEC 5; TH N 1220 TO POB;

TH CONT N 232; TH E 185; TH S 232; TH W 185 TO POB

Tax & Costs 158.62

WEAVER, VANESSA

Account 8509

PARCEL 28-07-26-0-000-002.001-00

S/T/R-26/04N/01W

SPLIT FROM PARCEL 2 BEG SW COR SE/4-SW/4;

TH E 325; TH N 150; TH NWLY 329; TH S 201.5

TO POB.

Tax & Costs 68.76

Washington County News April 12, 2024